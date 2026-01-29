Rams Have a Clear Decision to Make on Cobie Durant

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have a tough decision to make on one of their most important impending free agents of the season. Defensive back Cobie Durant has had a whale of a season, becoming one of the Rams' most consistent players and while his value is currently through the roof, Durant has expressed a wish to return to the organization and here's why the franchise should get a deal done.

Sets Up the Cornerback Rotation For a True Number One

The Rams' three-man outside cornerback rotation is a thing of genius. The rotation gives the Rams flexibility, depth, and consistent health/ stamina which the coaching staff can then toy with to meet the needs of the team with whatever they need to win.

There is no doubt that the Rams need a number one guy, but Durant has proven to be a 1B type of corner, who's only limited by physical differences that are out of his control. He executes at a high clip, his hands are more than solid, his body control is insane, and he's always around the football.

The only corner currently under contract is Emmanuel Forbes, and the two men have formed a strong partnership that was slowly exposed through the predictable coverages called for them. A new corner will likely by a rookie, and both Forbes and Durant are more than good enough to get the job done in spots a new player might not be comfortable with.

A Legitimate Ballhawk

Durant led the Rams in interceptions during both the 2025 regular and postseason, securing three interceptions during those contests. Durant has made some wild plays this season that led to turnovers, with his most jaw-dropping play coming against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Yards away from Cade Otton, Otton was unable to instantly corral a pass from Baker Mayfield and in his bobble, Durant raced towards Otton, stripped the ball, and then took it to the house for a touchdown. Playmaker.

A Locker Room Glue Guy

Durant has spent four seasons with the Rams and has embodied what it means to be a pillar of the team. During my first year on the beat, you could not find a single person who has a negative thing to say about Durant and for good reason.

He's straight to the point, about his work, and about that action. The exact type of player needed to win in the critical moments.

