Why Cornerback is Rams' Biggest Need This Offseason

Football is a team sport for a reason. It takes all 11 players on offense, defense, and special teams to play complementary football weekly, all while striving for one goal: winning it all, whether it is a high school state championship, the college football national championship, or the Super Bowl.

The Los Angeles Rams failed to reach the penultimate round this season, falling short of the Super Bowl in their heartbreaking NFC Championship defeat. What ultimately cost them wasn't just their wildly inconsistent special teams unit, but a cornerback room that lacked high ceiling, size, technique, and consistency almost every week. As one of the most valuable positions on any football team, cornerback is the Rams' biggest area of concern this offseason.

Why CB is the Rams' biggest need

Too often did the Rams give up a big play in critical moments. There was the blown lead in Philadelphia to the Eagles, the two fourth-down touchdown passes allowed against the Carolina Panthers, and issues that remained consistent in the postseason against Carolina, Chicago, and in Seattle in both the regular and postseason matchups. Much of that has come from the cornerback room, a group that is in desperate need of a retooling.

The biggest player amongst this group is Ahkello Witherspoon (6-2, 215), who has missed a lot of time due to injury this season. All of the other defenders, such as Cobie Durant (5-11, 181), Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (6-0, 173), Roger McCreary (5-11, 190), Darious Williams (5-9, 191), and Josh Wallace (6-0, 190), all either lack length, physicality in press coverage, ample awareness and instincts in shell coverage, or proper depth in those coverages.

This is not to mention some of the missed tackles in the run game. All of this is a problem, and they do not have anyone who can consistently handle matches against the NFL's best, whether in man coverage or zone. Run support must improve on the perimeter, showcasing across the board that the play has not and wasn't sustainable despite flashy moments from time to time.

Frankly, some of Chris Shula's coaching helped the corners out for much of the year, showcasing just how impressive the Rams' defensive coordinator was in 2025 as he continues to interview for head coach openings in the NFL.

General manager Les Snead has not properly addressed the cornerback room since moving on from Jalen Ramsey a few years ago. If there is a time to improve the talent in this group, it is this offseason, whether through free agency or by using a top-64 selection in the NFL Draft. In my latest mock draft for Los Angeles Rams On SI, I had Tennessee's Colton Hood—a physical man defender for the Volunteers and Panini Super Bowl participant—going to Los Angeles at No. 29 overall.

Should Snead fail to address this group assertively, and the Rams continue to struggle in the secondary, costing the team more games, he should absolutely be on the hot seat after next season, regardless of the success he has helped bring to the franchise. There does come a time when it's time to move on.

If I were Snead and the Rams, they should acquire defenders with sufficient run support skills and close burst to the football, quality ball skills to attack the catch point, and reliable technique and efficiency in man coverage and zone, whether that means match or shell coverages.

It is time to give a valuable position a facelift, and it is a move that could be the different of another NFC title heartbreak or winning Super Bowl LXI.

