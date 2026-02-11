Three Reasons Why the Rams Should Consider Signing David Njoku

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are in position to add David Njoku to their roster after the former Browns tight end stated he would not be returning to Cleveland in 2026. Here's three reasons why the Rams should add him.

1. It's All-In Without Going All-In

During the Rams' f them picks era, the organization threw away first round picks like expired candy in order to stock their most important positions with All-Pro players. The Rams then used their remaining picks to fill out the roster.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) holds a game ball as he is interviewed by NBC sideline reporter Melissa Stark after a NFC Divisional Round game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

In 2026, the Rams have two first round picks and considering that Matthew Stafford has only a few more years left in the league, these picks will not only ensure Stafford has a roster to win a Super Bowl with but that the Rams can be competitive after he retires. By signing Njoku, the Rams add a premier pass catching talent without having to give up picks. Plus, there might be some grey area where Njoku signs on in a way that allows the Rams to move his money around to make other moves in free agency.

2. The Evolution of 13 Personnel

The Rams changed offensive football in 2025 by using 13 personnel at a historically high level, using their four tight ends in a variety of ways to create mismatches based on how the defense matches up to three tight ends entering the field of play.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) reacts with running back Kyren Williams (23) and wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) after scoring a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

While the Rams have yet to decide on what they'll do at the position as Tyler Higbee weighs his future, Njoku presents an athletic threat who is able to gain yards after the catch. On top of this, there are certain situations in 11 and 12 personnel in which the Rams would prefer Njoku's skill set over Colby Parkinson's, possibly finding a way to put both men on the field at the same time, using their frames to create leverage in ways that they couldn't last season.

3. The Ability to Create Yards After the Catch

As mentioned, Njoku can advance upfield quickly. Whether that is through route patterns, tight end screens, jet sweeps, and/ or anything else that Sean McVay can drum up. While that is an exciting prospect for the Rams in finding ways to gain yards, it's what the Rams can do after that becomes the most intriguing part.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald greets Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay on field after the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

If the Rams are able to target Njoku in a way that forces the defense to drop a safety into the box to cover areas of the field for which Stafford could find him easily, that will open up the outside for both Davante Adams and Puka Nacua to have repeated one on one matchups to exploit. It's the set up and then the finish.

