Rams Have Option to Emulate Eagles Championship Success

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Following their loss in Tampa to the Buccaneers, the 2022 Philadelphia Eagles looked to take their franchise to the next level. That offseason, they had two first round picks. With one, they selected defensive tackle Jordan Davis and with the other, they traded it to acquire A.J. Brown from Tennessee.

The move paid off instantly as Brown has helped the Eagles make four straight postseasons since his trade, with two NFC Championships and a Super Bowl under his belt. With Brown's situation in Philadelphia allegedly souring, the Rams , who own two first-round picks, could make a similar move of their own.

How Brown Could Come Available For Trade

CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan outlines the current situation in Philadelphia.

"Brown has consistently been linked to trade rumors over the last few years," stated Sullivan. "The tumultuous relationship between the wideout and the Eagles is well-documented. During Philadelphia's playoff loss to the 49ers, Brown was seen in a sideline altercation with coach Nick Sirianni, further suggesting this tenure may have run its course. For Brown, he did not seem thrilled with his role in the offense this season, and, from Philadelphia's point of view, it may make sense to move on from a soon-to-be 29-year-old receiver who is due $29 million in guaranteed salary in 2026."

Dec 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) during a timeout in the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

"When Philadelphia acquired Brown from the Titans in 2022, the Eagles sent the No. 18 overall pick in that year's draft to Tennessee. Getting a first (or maybe even a second) at this stage of Brown's career seems a little too far-fetched, particularly with his age and contract situation (signed through 2029 and due $29 million in guarantees next season). Brown also appeared to lose a step in 2025, notably dropping some key balls in that playoff defeat to San Francisco. That may also make some prospective teams a bit skittish about trading blue-chip draft capital for him."

Projected Price Tag: Third and Fifth Round Picks

The Call

If that's the price tag for Brown, the Rams need to make the trade as soon as the window to do so opens. Brown is one of the best wide receivers in football and while he has his demands, his demands are more than justifyable and are able to be met by the Rams with ease.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Get him the ball and win. Easy. There is no defense in the NFL built to handle Brown, Davante Adams, Puka Nacua, Colby Parkinson, and Kyren Williams. That's a quarterback's dream and the Rams have a quarterback who is about to win MVP. Do the Rams want to keep Matthew Stafford healthy? Five options that can all win one-on-one matchups at the line of scrimmage will do that. Make the call.

The is what an extended cap can do and at the projected price or even a little more than that, the Rams would be able to dedicate their two firsts on defense.

