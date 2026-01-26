Rams’ Sean McVay Details Loss in NFC Championship Game

SEATTLE, WA. The Los Angeles Rams took on the Seattle Seahawks in the 2025 NFC Championship Game for a spot in the Super Bowl. After watching the AFC Championship Game earlier in the day, both teams entered the contest knowing the New England Patriots would be waiting for them in the NFL's biggest game of the season.

In a back and forth contest that saw incredible moment after moment, the Rams were unable to make the decisive plays to reach their third Super Bowl in the Sean McVay era. After the game, a heart broken locker room spoke to the media.

Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke from the podium while Matthew Stafford , Puka Nacua , Davante Adams, Kyren Williams, and Kobie Turner spoke from their lockers.

Watch Sean McVay's Post Game Press Conference Below

McVay Loves His Guys

During his post game presser, McVay spoke about his team and how this was one of his favorite squads to be around. Earlier this week, McVay was asked what he learned about himself from being around this team.

“That's a great question," stated McVay. "I've learned that I'm at my best when you're around people that you love enough to not want to let them down. I think that when you're around people that make you want to take action, even if you have your fears or your insecurities, the love is what outweighs that. I've learned that when you're around people that inspire you, you become the company you keep."

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay greets Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen (27) after the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

"This group of players, this group of coaches, and we've had some really special groups, but top to bottom, it's hard to top how I feel about this team and the experience. I was just talking the other day with some of our coaches about how I can't believe how fast this season has gone by. It’s not because it's been easy. It's been hard. There have been challenging moments, but when you're totally present, you're enjoying that, I think that's when you're at your best and you're creating meaningful relationships and memories."

"What I've learned from this team is that we're at our best when we're working the right way. We have genuine enjoyment for each other for the success and for the challenging moments. We have the mental toughness and the mindset to be our best, regardless of the circumstances. That's not exclusive to football, that's just in life. Being consistent and doing that for the people that you love and care about, that's what I would say I've learned.”

Follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.