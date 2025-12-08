Three Observations From Rams' Divisional Beatdown

The Los Angeles Rams made a statement in Week 14. Coming off their terrible loss to the Carolina Panthers, they made sure to turn up the heat and never let up. This was a huge performance for both sides of the ball, as they converted back into the Super Bowl caliber team they can be.

This was the biggest blowout the Arizona Cardinals have suffered, losing at home by 28 points. The Rams needed Matthew Stafford to bounce back from his three-turnover game against the Panthers, and he did so by throwing for three touchdowns with no picks. What are some takeaways from this game that the Rams can apply to their final four games of the season?

Three Major Observations

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) reacts against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Keeping Up the Pace

After momentarily surrendering the number one seed in the NFC to the Chicago Bears, the Rams are back in their rightful place as the top dog in their conference. This was a win they desperately needed to get back to having a chance at the first-round bye, but it also ensures they keep up the pace with the rest of their NFC West foes.

The Seattle Seahawks have the same record as the Rams, and the San Francisco 49ers are just one game behind. The only reason they have the lead is due to them splitting the divisional series with the 49ers and their win over the Seahawks in Week 11.

Dec 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws a pass against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Their hopes of keeping their position atop the NFC West continue to hinge on their Week 16 rematch against the Seahawks. A loss there would be crushing, as they'd relinquish the division and the first-round bye two weeks before the playoffs start.

The Seahawks were in a dog fight with the Atlanta Falcons early, but then they blew the lid off the game with Sam Darnold finding Jaxon Smith-Njigba for multiple scores. The Falcons were eliminated from playoff contention with that loss, and while that's still beneficial for the Rams, they would've much preferred the Seahawks losing to give them some cushion down the stretch of the season.

Weaknesses Continue To Be Abundant

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) reacts during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It's hard to find areas of improvement in such a blowout win, but the Rams' weaknesses continue to show themselves. Their secondary is an issue, and one they'd better hope doesn't come back to bite them in the playoffs.

Jacoby Brissett continued his streak of over 250 passing yards in every game he's played this season, with the majority of those yards coming from Michael Wilson. He had a blistering 11 catches for 142 yards and two receiving touchdowns, giving the Rams' secondary nightmares in coverage.

Michael Wilson secures his 2nd TD of the day



LARvsAZ on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/fWtoUcUR4b — NFL (@NFL) December 7, 2025

This is an inexcusable performance for their secondary. The Cardinals were only able to pick up 51 yards on the ground, so they knew that Brissett wanted to air the ball out. Granted, they were able to pick him off, and his only two touchdown passes came from Wilson. It's still something that needs to be worked on in the future.

Their defensive front played better, sacking Brissett three times, but will it be enough to contain teams in the postseason? I doubt it. The best the Rams can hope for is that their secondary continues to waver between okay and good, and their defensive line picks up the intensity in the playoffs.

RB Controversy?

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (22) rushes the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Contrary to the Cardinals, the Rams found much success running the ball. They had a total of 249 yards on the ground, and two of their touchdowns came via short runs at the goal line. The star of their rushing attack wasn't Kyren Williams, as one would expect, but Blake Corum instead.

Corum had 12 carries for 128 yards and two touchdowns, the majority of those yards coming from his 48-yard touchdown run to begin the 4th quarter. He was keeping pace with Williams all game, breaking off big run after big run.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) rushes the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Rams gave Williams a contract extension earlier this season, so I doubt they move off of him anytime soon. However, Corum has made an interesting case to give him more carries and to approach this backfield as a committee.

This is Corum's biggest game of his career, so he's sure to come back to Earth, but he's proven that he's more than a reliable second-stringer. The Rams should give him more opportunities as the season winds down.

