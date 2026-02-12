Where Rams Stand in Post-Super Bowl LX Power Rankings

The team that was the best for most of last season did not get the best results when it was all said and done. The Los Angeles Rams fell short of their goal last season and had a heartbreaking loss in the NFC Championship.

For the Rams, they will have that bad taste in their mouth all offseason long. As they look forward to next season, they are looking to get things back on the right track and learn from all their mistakes they made this season. The Rams will be motivated all offseason.

The Rams will bring back the core guys next season as they look to be better next season. Head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead will look to put together a roster that is better than the one they had last season.

This team does have holes on its roster, and getting the right fits will go a long way toward getting back to the NFC Championship game and winning the Super Bowl in their own Stadium once again. It will all be on the Rams to make it happen.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay leaves the field following a game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Now that Super Bowl LX is over, the first power rankings for the offseason have been released, with the Rams holding a top spot in them. Here is where NFL lead draft writer Eric Edholm has the Rams ranked.

No. 2) Los Angeles Rams

The Rams were the one team that seemed to be on even footing with the Seahawks this season, beating them by two points in Los Angeles and losing the two games in Seattle, respectively, by one and four points. That’s the bitter pill they had to swallow, knowing they could have done to the Patriots in the Super Bowl what the Seahawks did to them.

Aug 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead watches during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Imagesf | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Rams have right resources to improve

But the good news started flowing in prior to the big game, with Matthew Stafford winning MVP and announcing his return for 2026. The Rams are as set up as any non-Seattle contender to win next season, armed with a strong nucleus, two first-round picks and a wealth of projected salary-cap space. The NFC West looks absolutely loaded again.

The Rams have the resources this offseason to make the moves that they need. Free agents will look at the Rams as a high-priority destination to win a Super Bowl. The Rams have it all and a free agent or two could be the answer. That is what the Rams will have going for them this offseason.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during pregame warm ups before the NFC Wild Card Round game between the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

