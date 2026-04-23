Rams NFL Draft Tracker: Every Pick, Trade, and Instant Grade

We have finally made it to draft night and the Los Angeles Rams will continue strengthening their roster as they strive for another Super Bowl. After making the NFC Championship game last season, the Rams are in a unique spot and hold the 13th overall pick due to a trade with the Atlanta Falcons made during the draft last year.

Rams general manager Les Snead has never been one to be quiet on draft day. Whether it's a surprise pick or a big trade, the Rams will be busy over the weekend. From selections to rumors and scoops, to picks and trades, we will have everything covered for you here. But first, here’s a preview of what we have already covered on the road to the draft.

What Draft Picks do the Rams have?

1st Round, 13th Overall

2nd Round, 61st Overall

3rd Round, 91st Overall

6th Round, 207th Overall (via HOU)

7th Round, 232nd Overall (via BAL)

7th Round, 251st Overall (Comp Pick)

7th Round, 252nd Overall (Comp Pick)

The Rams have a total of seven picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, with their first selection coming at 13th overall in the first round. After trading up for Ty Hamilton in last year's draft and acquiring cornerback Trent McDuffie, the Rams don't have picks in the fourth or fifth round. It's possible we could see the Rams trade back at some point and acquire picks in that area to close the gap. On Day 3, the Rams have four picks, including three in the seventh round.

Here you can check out which players the Rams could target in every round.

What are the Rams' Needs in the 2026 NFL Draft?

1. Wide Receiver

2. Backup Quarterback

3. Offensive Line Depth

4. Linebacker

5. Cornerback

When it comes to the 2026 NFL Draft, the Rams are in a great place as they don't have any glaring needs. General manager Les Snead did a good job addressing the team's immediate needs via trade and free agency.

However, the Rams could still use a third wide receiver behind Davante Adams and Puka Nacua. Adams and Nacua have had injuries in the past and behind them, the Rams have relied on Konata Mumpfield and Jordan Whittington.

Earlier this week, it was reported that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is contemplating retirement. If Garoppolo does retire, the Rams will be in need of a backup quarterback.

A popular choice for the Rams in mock drafts has been an offensive tackle. While it wouldn't be unheard of for the Rams to take a tackle, it is probably unlikely. Still, with Warren McClendon in the final year of his contract, the Rams could look to take a tackle in the middle rounds.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Rams could still look to add a cornerback. Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson are strong starters, but the Rams need depth. A player with slot and outside capabilities makes the most sense.

Lastly, the Rams could look to add a linebacker and upgrade over Omar Speights. Speights has been fine, but has athletic limitations, especially in coverage. The Rams haven't typically invested at linebacker, but it's possible that they look to add one on Day 2.

Rams 7-Round Mock Draft

Round Player 1st - 17th Overall (via trade w/DET) WR Denzel Boston, Washington 2nd - 61st Overall QB Garrett Nussmeier, LSU 3rd - 93rd Overall LB Josiah Trotter, Missouri 4th - 118th Overall (via trade w/DET) CB Chandler Rivers, Duke 5th - 157th Overall (via trade w/DET) TE Sam Roush, Stanford 6th - 187th Overall (via trade w/CAR) OT Carver Willis, Washington 7th - 252nd Overall S Michael Taaffe, Texas

Entering the 2026 NFL Draft, the Rams are in a unique spot where they have a lot of flexibility and can take the best player available. We delivered our final seven-round Rams mock draft of the offseason earlier this week to project exactly what the draft class could look like.

Rams-Only Top-100 Big Board

Rams Fits (1-10) Rams Fits (11-20) 1. S Caleb Downs, Ohio State 11. WR Germie Bernard, Alabama 2. LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State 12. CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee 3. EDGE David Bailey, Texas Tech 13. EDGE Malachi Lawrence, UCF 4. CB Mansoor Delane, LSU 14. QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana 5. LB Anthony Hill Jr., Texas 15. WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State 6. TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon 16. WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State 7. WR Makai Lemon, USC 17. CB D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana 8. S Dillon Thieneman, Oregon 18. CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson 9. CB Chris Johnson, San Diego St. 19. RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame 10. LB Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech 20. CB Malik Muhammad, Texas

Finally, here is our Rams-only big board to track over the first few rounds of the draft. This is a top-100 Rams fit board. Rather than grading players on solely talent, this board ranks them based on scheme fit, traits, and how they align with the current roster.

Rams Draft Rumors Tracker: What's Real?

With just hours to go before the start of the NFL Draft, the rumors are beginning to swirl. The Rams are a huge wild card in the first round, making them the center of several rumors.

Ever since the report of Garoppolo contemplating retirement dropped, the Rams have been consistently linked to Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson. While the Rams may not take Simpson, it does put them in the market for a quarterback.

There has been speculation that the Rams could trade up from 13th overall. According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Rams have at least sniffed around on a trade up. With that said, Fox Sports' Jay Glazer said that he would be surprised if the Rams traded up and to look for them to trade down.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Rams have been linked to linebackers and edge rushers. ESPN's Matt Miller reported that the Rams could take a linebacker in the second round, especially if Josiah Trotter is there. Additionally, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that one GM believes the Rams will look at pass rusher somewhere early in the draft. Fowler also noted Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard as a player to watch for the Rams. The Rams have also been linked heavily to USC's Makai Lemon.

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