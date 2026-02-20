Rams Make Next Roster Move, Signing Multiple Players For 2026

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have made their next series of roster moves, setting up their team for OTAs, mini-camp, and training camp by signing 14 players to Reserve/ Future contracts, extending the tenures of several members of the Rams' 2025 practice squad.

Who The Rams Signed

OL A.J. Arcuri

OL Wyatt Bowles

WR Tru Edwards

S Tanner Ingle

CB Alex Johnson

CB Cam Lampkin

OL Dylan McMahon

ILB Elias Neal

DL Bill Norton

WR Brennan Presley

TE Mark Redman

WR Tyler Scott

S Nate Valcarcel

WR Mario Williams

Setting Up Success In The Offseason

Over the course of Sean McVay 's tenure as head coach, the Los Angeles Rams have spent virtually all of their first round draft picks (except in 2024) to trade for veteran talent, using the rest of the draft, the undrafted free agent market, and the free agent market to supplement their roster.

The 15 players signed above represent the next crop of athletes who could break through next season. McVay spoke about the requirements to be a Ram, and it's clear these 14 individuals have them.

“I think what you want to be able to do is identify previous examples of whether it be overcoming adversity, demonstrating a resilience or a mental toughness," stated McVay. "I just think the more that you do this, you bet on people and you don't punish them for not having had to overcome stuff, but usually when you're looking at previous examples of, how did they handle adversity? What was their response like? How did it make them stronger? That adversity in this space is inevitable and if you don't have the ability to handle it, it's going to catch up to you."

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay stands on the sidelines against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"When you've consistently bet on people that have shown the ability to overcome and be forged in the fire the right way and come out of it stronger that is a really cool thing. We've leaned into being able to try to measure some of those intangibles that are hard to measure, but the vetting process, the previous examples and then in a lot of instances the talks to you about what that looks like. When a guy has a bad play, let me watch that next play and I want to see what he looks like. How quickly is he able to shake those things off? There are a lot of layers to it, but the mental makeup and the overall competitive character is something that I don't think you can ever minimize, that's something that we've really leaned into.”

