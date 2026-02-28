Potential Top Rams Prospect Carnell Tate Speaks From NFL Combine

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are looking towards the future, and with two first-round picks in hand, as well as a plethora of additional selections throughout the rest of the NFL Draft, the team has more than enough to build on their championship-level momentum heading into 2026.

While the Rams ' top brass have historically avoided attending the combine, the event serves as a first look into the names that could be gracing televisions on Sunday.

The need at receiver is evident as the team hopes to not just reload for 2026 but to potentially find a replacement once Davante Adams wraps up his illustrious career. With the Rams having selections at 13 and 29, that's a wide net to be cast, and top pass-catching prospect Carnell Tate could be at the top of the list.

Here's what Tate had to say at the NFL Combine

Tate Speaks From Indianapolis

Tate, an Ohio State standout, won the 2025 National Championship with defensive lineman Ty Hamilton and defensive assistant Michael Hunter.

"If you want a game changer, you got one right here," stated Tate in regards to being asked about his message to potential NFL teams.

Tate's One For the Future

Drawing comparisons to fellow Buckeye and current New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave. Tate is one of the final players to come from Brian Hartline's school of pass catching at Ohio State, a school that has produced players like Olave, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Marvin Harrison Jr, Garrett Wilson, and many others in the past.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein provided his report on Tate.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) runs after a catch during the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for the College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against the Miami Hurricanes on Dec. 31, 2025. Ohio State lost 24-14. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Ascending “Z” receiver who continues to step out from the shadow of Ohio State teammate Jeremiah Smith," stated Zierlein. "Tate has good size but would benefit from more play strength. He builds momentum quickly on intermediate and deep routes, utilizing speed and tempo to pressure cornerbacks. He can win over the top on verticals or separate over the first two levels with route savvy and separation burst. Tate tracks throws at top speed and makes his adjustments to run under them."

"He combines timing, body control and catch radius to dominate air space and consistently lands on the winning side of contested catches. Pass catching comes effortlessly with soft, strong hands and he consistently works back on throws to keep ballhawks from hawking. Tate displays rare polish for a player his age and has the talent to become a heralded pro within his first three seasons."

