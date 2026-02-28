Emerging Defensive Back Could Be Key Piece in Rams Secondary

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have a lot of options with their two first-round picks and while most of the attention has been drawn to their 13th overall selection, what the Rams do with their 29th selection might be the most consequencial decision they make this season.

Rams general manager Les Snead has a track record of landing selections but if he can nail two top 30 picks, the Rams would be entering 2026 with one of the best rosters in football and two players who would be five years away from getting an extension.

Considering the possibility that Kam Curl does not re-sign this offseason, Oregon's Dillon Thieneman could be an answer to a position, a position that does not have a clear future.

The Combine Has Been Kind to Thieneman

Sports Illustrated's Daniel Flick reports that Thieneman had an outstanding combine, with his athletic ability being clearly evident, while his football IQ allowed Thieneman to excel in various drills.

"Thieneman already put himself in the winners circle with his athletic testing, as he clocked a 4.35 40-yard dash and notched a 41-inch vertical at 6' 0" and 201 pounds," stated Flick. "But he was clearly the best safety during drills, showing quick hips, impressive change of direction and an uncommon degree of body control. Thieneman’s hands were strong, too, and he separated himself with conviction and confidence in his movements."

Sep 27, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) reacts after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

Considering the need for help in the defensive secondary and the Rams' other areas of interest for improvement, Thieneman could be an instant solution that would allow the franchise to allocate financial resources to other areas of the field.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein added his report of what Thieneman brings to the league.

"Savvy three-year starter with NFL size, speed and alignment versatility," stated Zierlein. "Thieneman is an extension of his defensive coordinator, aligning and adjusting the secondary to motion and pre-snap shifts. He’s an instinctive, rangy safety who can roll down into big nickel or robber positioning."

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Indiana Hoosiers tight end Riley Nowakowski (37) runs with the ball against Oregon Ducks linebacker Devon Jackson (26) and defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) during the first quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

"He has a good feel for play design and route concepts in zone but has average change of direction to match breaks in man. He’s not a big thumper near the line, but he rushes into the action with a relentless pursuit that should allow him to keep stacking high scores in the tackle columns. Thieneman checks important boxes for teams looking to add versatile playmakers in the secondary."

