Rams' Jared Verse Talks First NFC Title Game Appearance

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams continued their preparations for the NFC Championship Game on Thursday, putting in their heaviest work day of the week before the team travels to Seattle for a trip to the Super Bowl.

The game is being viewed by many as the dawn of a new rivalry due to the various ties between the Rams and the Seattle Seahawks. Already divisional rivals, the flames between the two sides have been stoked from two incredible contests this season, Ernest Jones and Cooper Kupp's feelings on their departure from Los Angeles, both teams possessing head coaches who are masters on their sides of the ball, and two rosters built to win.

On top of that, Rams Puka Nacua and Seahawks Jaxon Smith-Njigba are in the midst of a battle for Offensive Player of the Year. Nacua led the league in receptions, Smith-Njigba led the league in receiving yards, and Davante Adams led the league in receiving touchdowns.

To talk about the upcoming contest, Sean McVay , Mike LaFleur , Chris Shula, Puka Nacua, and Jared Verse took to the podium on Thursday, answering various questions from the media.

Watch Jared Verse's Press Conference Below

The Energy Is Different For Verse and the Rams This Week

When Verse began his presser, he was visibly sweaty and out of breath, something unusual for the Pro Bowler. Verse stated he had put in extra work before diving into the reason why.

“It's the NFC championship," stated Verse. "You have to really get after it but no, I just did a little extra cardio. The energy's just different this week and obviously you always want to get after it. You want to win every game but this is a big one.”

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young (0) and Jared Verse (8) and against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Verse was asked to describe how the energy is different this week.

“I think everyone's taking the same approach," answered Verse. "Everything’s a lot more mindful though. Every step you take is a lot more mindful. If you make a mistake on the field, people that beforehand weren't calling it out are calling it out saying, ‘Hey, let me get that play again. Let me get that one more time. Let me get this rep again.’ Seeing that just makes me want to get to another level.”

[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) defends Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) as Jacksonville Jaguars guard Ezra Cleveland (76) blocks during the first half during a NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Boyers-Reuters via Imagn Images | Andrew Boyers-Reuters via Imagn Images

Verse, who made headlines for his comments towards Eagles fans before the Rams' NFC Divisional Round matchup last season, was asked if he wanted to face Seattle again after losing to the Seahawks in the regular season.

“Yes," replied Verse. "I'm not supposed to give any bulletin board material [laughter].”

Follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.