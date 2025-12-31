How Loss to Falcons Could Impact Rams' Draft Plans

The Los Angeles Rams suffered a confusing loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football, 27-24.

After trailing 21-0, LA stormed back to tie the game at 24, only for Kirk Cousins to lead a drive that resulted in a game-winning field goal for the Falcons. The Rams drop to 11-5 and cannot win the NFC West or claim the NFC’s No. 1 seed.

It has been a disappointing stretch for the Rams, who had both those goals in front of them just a few weeks ago. Going 2-3 in the last five weeks has locked them into a Wild Card spot.

Some fans may be feeling defeated by these results and are now focusing on the 2026 NFL Draft, where General Manager Les Snead will find players who can impact the team now and in the future.

How did the loss to the Falcons impact the Rams’ draft plans? Let’s break down some of the problem areas for the Rams from Monday’s game and see where they can improve.

The Rams' future draft plans

Aug 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead watches curing the game Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

To start, no team should change its team-building philosophy after one loss, and that’s not what the Rams are going to do, either. However, losing a game to a team you should have beaten will certainly open some eyes in the organization.

The Rams struggled to run the football on Monday night, as Atlanta’s defensive line controlled the line of scrimmage for much of the contest. This is not an indictment of Los Angeles’ running game, as it has been one of the league's best rushing teams this season.

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) is tackled by Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts (31) in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

However, the Rams’ offensive line could use upgrades at certain spots. The team needs Alaric Jackson to come back healthy, and it wouldn’t be a bad idea to spend draft capital on offensive line depth.

Defensively, the Rams could not stop star running back Bijan Robinson on the ground, who rushed for 195 yards, including a 93-yard touchdown run. The defensive line is one of LA’s strongest groups, but finding linebackers who can fit the run better will be key.

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) reacts after catching a touchdown pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Nate Landman has been a revelation this season, but players like Troy Reeder and defensive back Roger McCreary have not been the best run defenders this season. Finding run-stopping depth at both those spots will be important for Snead and the Rams this offseason.

In the passing game, Puka Nacua was mostly blanketed with safety help over the top, so it’s hard to pin the lack of aerial success on him. However, no one else really helped LA on the perimeter against Atlanta.

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III (3) tackles Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Davante Adams was hurt, so Xavier Smith and the tight ends needed to step up. It did not lead to a win, so finding players who can make a greater impact on the perimeter should be an objective.

The Rams can go in plenty of directions in the draft. While the roster is solid in many spots, finding depth will be key, as it was exposed against a Falcons team with nothing to play for.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts on how the Rams' draft plans were impacted by the loss to the Falcons when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.