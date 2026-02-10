Why Puka Nacua Will Define the Rams Offseason

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have one requirement this offseason and that is to extend Puka Nacua. Here's the latest on the Rams approach, why they must get Nacua's deal done as soon as possible, and why the Rams are in good shape despite Nacua's expected nine-figure deal.

Nacua Is the Priority

The Rams must make Puka Nacua 's extension a priority because if they don't, his deal will only get more expensive with each passing deal.

“Yeah, I think you hit the nail on the head," stated Rams GM Les Snead on Nacua's potential extension. "It seems simple, right? If you're one of the best at what you do and obviously he's evolved into one of the best things, that's a pretty simple contract because it's pretty self-explanatory where you fall in the ecosystem and the hierarchy. There are also so many variables. There are other players whose contracts are up."

"Maybe there are so many variables that go into to that make it more complex than it would seem on the surface level. Similar to a few players we've had in the past that have been at that level in the ecosystem, you have to begin communication and begin working through it to come up with win-win solution.”

While that's generally the idea, Nacua is a generational player who is joined by fellow generational pass catchers in the 2023 NFL Draft class like 2025 AP Offensive Player of the Year Jaxon Smith-Njigba, two-time Pro Bowler Zay Flowers, and others who are expected to get extensions.

The longer the Rams wait, the more expensive it will be.

The Good News

The Rams have set themselves up perfectly to secure Nacua's extension, first being aided by a rapidly expanding cap that is expected to exceed $300 million.

“I think we all generally realize that it was going to rise," stated Rams GM Les Snead on the rising cap. "You never know how much but you plan for it a bit. I would say at the end of the day, it's very positive. That means from a holistic standpoint, the league is healthy and successful because when the cap rises, that means the entirety of the league is healthy. That is a positive thing. At that point, we go to work to try to engineer as good a roster as we possibly can within the circumstances.”

The Rams have also set themselves up well by extending Kyren Williams, Quentin Lake, and Nate Landman to three-year deals, with most of their guaranteed money being due during Nacua's final year of his rookie deal, meaning the Rams have the flexibility to make Nacua's deal work along with others.

“I think it's really good," stated McVay. "I think those were two guys that you knew were foundational pieces. Then there are some other guys that maybe we weren't able to get under contract that are coming up that we have a lot of interest in. Just because we weren't able to get them done doesn't mean they're not really important for us to be able to get back. Had conversations with a lot of those guys."

"We've got some free agents and even like it was asked earlier, some of these guys that were part of a phenomenal draft class a few years ago that are all going to be up or potentially up for conversations about extensions for them. Really cool for ‘Q’ [Quentin Lake] and forLandman. They've earned it. They've deserved it. Then we'll be hopeful to try to be able to get a couple of those guys that are free agents back rolling with us because I think that'll be key and critical for our success moving forward.”

