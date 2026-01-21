How Playoff Run Is Keeping Rams Coaching Staff Together
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are set to play in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. Here's how the team's current winning streak has impacted the job prospects of the Rams' coaching staff.
Recent Moves
John Harbaugh to the New York Giants and Kevin Stefanski to the Atlanta Falcson were the first major hirings to occur. However, the next move that dropped, Robert Saleh to the Tennessee Titans, signaled the NFL's first hiring of a coordinator. Harbaugh and Stefanski were head coaches last season so now that three dominoes have fallen, it's only a matter of time until the first coach without head coaching experience gets hired, thus setting off a chain reaction for the rest of the league.
It's important to note that former Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott is now available as well.
How Winning Has Maintained the Rams' Coaching Staff
Due to the fact the Rams keep winning, Nate Scheelhaase, Mike LaFleur, and Chris Shula have had to postpone in-person interviews due to the league rules that a coach can not conduct in-person interviews during the playoffs. Due to the Rams' win over the Bears, that's another week delayed while hirings continue to occur across the league.
NFL Insider Adam Schefter with the latest.
"Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase will be getting a second head coaching interview with the Cleveland Browns," stated Schefter. "But with the Rams win on Sunday night, the Browns cannot talk with him until next Monday.
Schefter also stated that Shula and LaFleur have to wait as well.
"Rams DC Chris Shula and OC Mike LaFleur also now will have to wait to do second head coach interviews," stated Schefter. "So all Rams assistant coaches now on hold for hiring until next Monday, at least."
Coaches are allowed to conduct in-person interviews the day after conference championship weekend.
How Realistic Is It For the Rams to Hold Onto Their Coaches
Not very but if hirings start to pick up this week, it could create a domino affect where teams are making hires to not lose out on premier candidates. Regardless, there seems to be too many openings for the Rams to not lose at least one coordinator, if not two.
The issue also is that the teams that want either Scheelhaase, LaFleur, and/ or Shula have yet to make a hire. The good news is that several coaches who are working this weekend are considered top candidates so that widens the pool.
