How Playoff Run Is Keeping Rams Coaching Staff Together

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are set to play in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. Here's how the team's current winning streak has impacted the job prospects of the Rams' coaching staff.

Recent Moves

John Harbaugh to the New York Giants and Kevin Stefanski to the Atlanta Falcson were the first major hirings to occur. However, the next move that dropped, Robert Saleh to the Tennessee Titans, signaled the NFL's first hiring of a coordinator. Harbaugh and Stefanski were head coaches last season so now that three dominoes have fallen, it's only a matter of time until the first coach without head coaching experience gets hired, thus setting off a chain reaction for the rest of the league.

New Giants Head Coach John Harbaugh speaks with members of the media during a press conference welcoming Harbaugh at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's important to note that former Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott is now available as well.

How Winning Has Maintained the Rams' Coaching Staff

Due to the fact the Rams keep winning, Nate Scheelhaase, Mike LaFleur , and Chris Shula have had to postpone in-person interviews due to the league rules that a coach can not conduct in-person interviews during the playoffs. Due to the Rams' win over the Bears, that's another week delayed while hirings continue to occur across the league.

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

NFL Insider Adam Schefter with the latest.

"Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase will be getting a second head coaching interview with the Cleveland Browns," stated Schefter. "But with the Rams win on Sunday night, the Browns cannot talk with him until next Monday.

Schefter also stated that Shula and LaFleur have to wait as well.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Rams DC Chris Shula and OC Mike LaFleur also now will have to wait to do second head coach interviews," stated Schefter. "So all Rams assistant coaches now on hold for hiring until next Monday, at least."

Coaches are allowed to conduct in-person interviews the day after conference championship weekend.

How Realistic Is It For the Rams to Hold Onto Their Coaches

Not very but if hirings start to pick up this week, it could create a domino affect where teams are making hires to not lose out on premier candidates. Regardless, there seems to be too many openings for the Rams to not lose at least one coordinator, if not two.

Aug 14, 2025; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur reacts during a joint practice at the Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The issue also is that the teams that want either Scheelhaase , LaFleur, and/ or Shula have yet to make a hire. The good news is that several coaches who are working this weekend are considered top candidates so that widens the pool.

