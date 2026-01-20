How The McVay Offense Has Defined Seattle's Defense

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. When Sean McVay took over as head coach of the Los Angeles Rams, he installed an offense that made teams look silly. By using a system that mirrored the run and the pass, he used Todd Gurley's effectiveness as a runner and pass catcher to force defenses to commit more resources into the box before the passing attack exploited the deficiencies of player charateristics that defined the 2010s.

As a result, defenses put a higher emphasis on drafting and developing hybrid players to match personnel packages better, giving defenses the necessary speed and strength to attack the pillars of the McVay offense and overall spread offenses.

Fast forward to now and McVay is about to take his offense to Seattle. In Seattle, Mike Macdonald has built a defense full of hybrid defenders that has given him the best defense in the conference.

McVay on Personnel Matching

On Monday, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke on Seattle's hybrid players and how their ability to match various personnel packages impacts the Rams' operation.

“I think what they've done a great job of, and I give [Seahawks Head Coach] Mike [Macdonald] and their coaching staff and [Seahawks General Manager] John Schneider [credit], they have vision for players that are these jokers, that allow you to be able to be stout enough against the run but still really good in coverage where a lot of the explosives come up," stated McVay. "They're a group that can play a so-called lighter grouping because they go draft guys that they have a vision for. [Seahawks Safety] Nick [Emmanwori] has done a hell of a job. He's playing outside linebacker for them, he's playing safety, he's playing star, he's playing the ‘dime money’ spot."

"They move him all around and they can be a nickel, but they can basically present a bunch of different base structures because of his versatility. They have guys like that across their front. [Seahawks Linebacker] Ernest [Jones] has done a great job in the middle where he's really productive in both phases. The one thing about them is they've got a vision for guys and they can be stout against the run."

"Where what most people would look at it and say it's a lighter grouping, but they are really able to impose their will and dictate the terms because of players like Emmanwori and what he's done for them. They have a handful of guys and it's why they're arguably the best defense in the league. They put a bunch of pressure on you personnel wise and tactically and schematically and it's a hell of a challenge. It's been impressive to watch and they do a great job. I have a ton of respect for them.”

The chess match enters it's next chapter come Sunday.

