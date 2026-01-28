Three Reasons Why the Browns Want Rams' Nate Scheelhaase

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Los Angeles Rams assistant Nate Scheelhaase is a finalist for the Cleveland Browns head coaching opening. Here's why the Browns are interested in the NFL's next top coach.

1. Scheelhaase Understands How to Address the Browns' Quarterback Situation

The Browns quarterbacks situation is hell. There really is no other way to put it. Deshaun Watson, who we as the NFL community have no idea if he'll play a snap of football again, carries a dead cap hit of $131 million and while this is the last year of Watson's deal, Watson also has three years after his deal expires where the remaining balance has been allocated to.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, center, poses for a portrait with general manager Andrew Berry, left, and coach Kevin Stefanski during Watson's introductory news conference March 26, 2022, in Berea. | Jeff Lange / Akron Beacon Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That's a lot for a player who probably won't see the field this season. The Browns' other two quarterbacks, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, had their rookie years hampered by team inefficiencies and constant lineup changes.

Scheelhaase knows how to manufacture an offense from limited resources and experience, dating back to his time with Iowa State, and regardless of who they go with to be their starter, that quarterback will be prepared and placed within a system that fits their playstyle.

2. Scheelhaase Has A Strong Record Developing Offensive Playmakers

Brock Purdy, Breece Hall, Xavier Hutchinson, Jayden Higgins, Jaylin Noel, and many more worked with Scheelhaase at Iowa State. Puka Nacua claimed Scheelhaase understands the new generation of players, stating he helps make sense of the entire operation, giving clear lessons on where opportunities will be on each play, resulting in consistent production.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Due to the Browns' trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars last season for the pick that would be used on Travis Hunter, the Browns already have a lot of draft capital along with rising stars like Quinshon Judkins and Harold Fannin Jr.

3. The Defense is Already in Place

Nothing supports an offense trying to find themselves like a stout defense. Sean McVay 's early success is often attributed to his offensive scheme, but Wade Phillips' defense did a lot of heavy lifting to give McVay and Jared Goff enough chances to execute.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) talk between plays in the first quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Myles Garrett leading the charge and a secondary that can go up with the best of them, the Browns defense is ready to roll and if Scheelhaase is head coach, there's a chance he could retain Jim Schwartz as defensive coordinator, in order to keep the culture intact.

