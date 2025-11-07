Why Puka Nacua Thinks the Rams' Offense Has Been a Success
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. On Thursday, the Los Angeles Rams continued their preparations as they get set to take on the San Francisco 49ers in a rematch of the Rams' home loss from earlier this season.
Before the Rams went to practice, the team's coordinators spoke to reporters while Puka Nacua and Jared Verse spoke to the media after.
On Thursday, Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur spoke on the offense.
Q: Is this the best the offensive line he’s had since he’s been with the Rams and what do you attribute to their success?
“I'm not going to answer if I think it's the best," stated LaFleur. "I just think that each week they're continuing to gel and continue to get more and more confidence. They're working well with each other. We've had some mix and matches each and every week. Amongst that group, they believe in each other. They work well with each other. I think [Center] Coleman [Shelton] in the middle just provides such a great leadership for that group."
"I think [Offensive Line Coach] Ryan Wendell has done a terrific job with those guys relaying information. He's one of the smartest humans I've been around in terms of coaching. He just says things so easily to absorb the information, so easy to absorb. I think just all in all that group has performed well. I think there's a lot more out there for them. I think each and every week is different in this league. I think they're just continuing to go up, but you have to prove it every week.”
Q: How does the ability to play 13 personnel open up the offense on the outside?
“It’s a numbers game, right? If you're going to stop one thing you would think offensively," stated LaFleur. "I mean, you have the pen in your hand, you can do the other. If you load the box, you have opportunities on the outside with [Wide Receiver] Davante [Adams] amongst all our other guys."
"If you want to play a little bit softer, [you] have the ability to be in 13 personnel and be effective running the football. Obviously, that was a numbers game on that particular play, and [Quarterback] Matthew [Stafford] and Davante made it come to life.”
