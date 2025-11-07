Rams Mike LaFleur Talks Offensive Preparations For 49ers Rematch
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. On Thursday, the Los Angeles Rams continued their preparations as they get set to take on the San Francisco 49ers in a rematch of the Rams' home loss from earlier this season.
On Wednesday, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford spoke several elements of the offense.
Q: Could you speak on Terrance Ferguson's development.
It's exactly what you just said. I think he's continuing to develop," stated Stafford. "You have to give him a lot of credit. He's put a lot of work in. He's a guy that has a natural skillset. He's a really talented player. He's done a nice job the last couple weeks of, hey, here's your role this week and can you go out there and master that and make the plays when you get the chances and go out there and compete, have fun and do all the things that we want you to do."
"He's done a great job of that. I think he has three other guys in that room and a coach that he can really lean on to show him how it's done. He's absorbed that information and feedback and done a great job of translating that onto the grass.”
Q: What has Coleman Shelton’s impact on the offensive line?
“He's another coach out on the field," stated Stafford. "He's outstanding in his ability to communicate, make adjustments on the fly and then he is playing at a high level too. When you combine those things, I feel like on the offensive line, when you can go inside-out with great communication and everybody is on the same page, that's when you have your best chance to go out there and play well."
"I think those guys have A) a great understanding of what we're trying to accomplish on every single play. B) have a great grasp of some of the looks that we expect to get. Then if we get something we don't expect because we get that probably more so some other places I've been, how do we adjust on the fly and make it right? Then just go out there and physically play great, which they’ve been doing.”
