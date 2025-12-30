Rams Release Critical Inactives List Before Falcons Showdown

The Los Angeles Rams have finalized their roster for their Monday Night showdown against the Falcons in Atlanta, marking the final NFL game before the new year.

Rams Inactives

QB Stetson Bennett

RB Jarquez Hunter

CB Josh Wallace

CB Darious Williams

OL Kevin Dotson

OL Alaric Jackson

Instant Takeaways

Alaric Jackson came into the game as questionable already so it's no surprise to see he'll miss this one as the Rams activated AJ Arcuri from the practice squad earlier just in case. D.J. Humphries is confirmed to get the start.

Davante Adams was listed as doubtful and based on what has happened around the league, it would be shocking to see him play before the postseason.

Darious Williams inactivity means Ahkello Witherspoon has one more shot to secure snaps before the Rams' playoff run and he will have to work with a returning Roger McCreary to make up for the absence of Josh Wallace. Wallace, a slot corner, was filling in for the injured Quentin Lake.

McVay Before Game Day

Rams head coach Sean McVay gave detailed updates on his team's status earlier in the week.

Davante Adams

“Doubtful, so probably less likely than the guys that are questionable," stated McVay. "He's doing great. He's making really good progress. I know he's chomping at the bit to be able to get back out there. We know how special a player he is and how special a leader. I think it's been really cool as I'm continuing to build and develop a relationship, I love this guy. I love everything he's about and I love the way he's handled it."

"Nobody wants to be out there more than him. If you saw his game day demeanor during the Seahawks game and the way he was uplifting and elevating, I think he should take a ton of pride in the way that that group played as a whole because of a lot of the leadership that comes from him. Obviously, those coaches with [Wide Receiver Coach Eric Yarber] ‘Yarbs’ and [Pass Game Coordinator] Nate [Scheelhaase] and [Offensive Assistant] Rob [Calabrese] doing excellent job. He's a great competitor. He’s a great person and we'll be in good shape when we get him back whether that's this week or next week or the playoffs.”

Updates on Saturday

McVay provided a full breakdown of the Rams' health before conducting their final practice of the week.

“As far as the injuries are concerned, [Offensive Lineman] Alaric Jackson and [Defensive End] Braden Fiske will be questionable," stated McVay. "[Offensive Lineman] Kevin Dotson and [Cornerback] Josh Wallace we’ll rule out and [Wide Receiver] Davante [Adams] will be doubtful. The only thing that's probably a little bit surprising for you guys is Josh."

"We thought his ankle was going to feel better than what it has. Nobody wants to play more than he does. He just didn't make quite the progress for the position he's in for us to think that that would be responsible. [Cornerback] Roger McCreary will be a guy that we’ll end up being able to get him up and active, having [Cornerback] Derion Kendrick. That'll offer an opportunity for those guys to be able to step up and do some things. That’s where we're at going into the game.”

