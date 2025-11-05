What Sean McVay Thinks of the State of Rams' Special Teams Unit
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The main Achilles Heel for the Los Angeles Rams has been their kicking game and while many have pointed to a variety of issues regarding the kicking operation, Sean McVay made a bold claim regarding his coaches.
McVay Shows Love to His Coaches
Despite the multitude of issues, McVay spoke highly of his coaching staff, stating that his special teams coaches will continue to be part of the discussion to find a solution.
"I think you guys will see as we're continuously working through that, conversations between [Special Teams Coordinator] Chase [Blackburn], [Assistant Special Teams] coach [Ben] Kotwica, [General Manager] Les [Snead] and our group as a whole, it’s are all geared towards solution-oriented moves and decisions that help us be more consistent in the overall operation of that going through the uprights with our field goal operation," stated McVay.
"Whatever we think is going to be best, you'll see that reflected in the decisions. I think once we reconnect on Wednesday after we're able to make some of those decisions and coinciding moves or different things like that, that'll allow me to provide some more tangible dialogue as far as what we decided, where we're headed and what's ultimately going to be in alignment with trying to be able to get this thing solved, which is my only goal. I know we're collectively in alignment.”
Despite continued issues with the kicking game, McVay publicly backed his coaches, even stating he's been impressed with their work.
“I think there's been a lot of positives," continued McVay. "I think there's a lot of stuff that goes on behind the scenes leaning in with the added emphasis on the protection, which has improved, the timing of our overall operation. I've been impressed. I've been pleased with both he and Coach Kotwica. I've been pleased with a lot of the guy’s responses. What I will say that you realize is that everybody wants to get this right. That's what you can feel."
"There's not a single player, there's not a single coach that hasn't done everything within our control to try to be able to consistently get this thing executed. The enemy does have a say, but our goal is to be able to just get this figured out. It's been challenging. It's stretched you in ways that have been unique, but I've been pleased how Chase and Coach Kotwica have handled it and how they've navigated it. Ultimately, we're looking for consistent overall execution of that phase and that's clearly what we've been lacking. There's no running away from that.”
While the public has their own opinions, it is important to note that McVay's perspective comes from working with these guys day in and day out. At the end of the day though, whether it's success or failure, the buck stops with McVay so it makes sense why he has trust in his guys.
The Rams have signed long-snapper Jake McQuaide and kicker Harrison Mevis this week.
