How the Rams Avoided Disaster This Offseason
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams were one of several teams in the mix this offseason for Jalen Ramsey. Ramsey, who understood what was about to happen with the Miami Dolphins, forced his way out of South Beach, eventually landing with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
While financial reasons was the reason given for why the Rams did not execute a trade to get Ramsey back to Los Angeles, reasons proven valid as the Steelers gave Ramsey more money when he landed in Pennsylvania, recent developments prove how wise the Rams were to avoid acquiring Ramsey.
Pittsburgh Moves Ramsey to Safety
This week, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin stated that Ramsey was being moved exclusively to safety, meaning he won't play outside cornerback anymore.
The Rams Avoid Disaster
While situations always vary, there's no doubt that the Rams would've needed Ramsey to play outside cornerback. Ramsey has been a talented safety and is now making the transition most All-Pro caliber cornerbacks make once they reach this point in their career.
Looking now at the construction and utilization of the roster, had Ramsey been with the Rams, that move couldn't have been made for multiple reasons.
Kam Curl and Kamren Kinchens already take up most of the safety snaps while Quentin Lake plays every snap in the game so there's no room for Ramsey. On top of that, in order to facilitate the trade, the Rams likely would've had to say goodbye to Darious Williams for financial reasons, meaning that with Ahkello Witherspoon getting injured, Ramsey would've been forced to play even more snaps.
Even if the Rams were to move Ramsey to safety, Ramsey's contract is massive and not sustainable for the current reality of where Los Angeles sits financially, either meaning Ramsey would have left almost as fast as he arrived or the Rams would have had to let go of multiple members of their 2022 and/ or 2023 NFL Draft class.
With extensions for Kam Curl, Nate Landman, and Quentin Lake if not more due this offseason, had the Rams traded for Ramsey, they would have an expensive player filling a gap that doesn't need to be filled, while the original issue, filling the outside corner position, would've remained an issue...with the Rams having even less resources to fix.
