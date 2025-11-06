Ram Digest

How the Rams Avoided Disaster This Offseason

The Los Angeles Rams were wise to not reunite with Jalen Ramsey

Brock Vierra

Jul 29, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, general manager Les Snead and chief of staff Carter Crutchfield talk on the field during training camp at Loyola Marymount University. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Jul 29, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, general manager Les Snead and chief of staff Carter Crutchfield talk on the field during training camp at Loyola Marymount University. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams were one of several teams in the mix this offseason for Jalen Ramsey. Ramsey, who understood what was about to happen with the Miami Dolphins, forced his way out of South Beach, eventually landing with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While financial reasons was the reason given for why the Rams did not execute a trade to get Ramsey back to Los Angeles, reasons proven valid as the Steelers gave Ramsey more money when he landed in Pennsylvania, recent developments prove how wise the Rams were to avoid acquiring Ramsey.

Pittsburgh Moves Ramsey to Safety

Jalen Ramsey
Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) takes the field for a game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

This week, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin stated that Ramsey was being moved exclusively to safety, meaning he won't play outside cornerback anymore.

The Rams Avoid Disaster

While situations always vary, there's no doubt that the Rams would've needed Ramsey to play outside cornerback. Ramsey has been a talented safety and is now making the transition most All-Pro caliber cornerbacks make once they reach this point in their career.

Looking now at the construction and utilization of the roster, had Ramsey been with the Rams, that move couldn't have been made for multiple reasons.

Jalen Ramsey
Sep 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs with the ball against Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Kam Curl and Kamren Kinchens already take up most of the safety snaps while Quentin Lake plays every snap in the game so there's no room for Ramsey. On top of that, in order to facilitate the trade, the Rams likely would've had to say goodbye to Darious Williams for financial reasons, meaning that with Ahkello Witherspoon getting injured, Ramsey would've been forced to play even more snaps.

Even if the Rams were to move Ramsey to safety, Ramsey's contract is massive and not sustainable for the current reality of where Los Angeles sits financially, either meaning Ramsey would have left almost as fast as he arrived or the Rams would have had to let go of multiple members of their 2022 and/ or 2023 NFL Draft class.

Jalen Ramsey
Aug 17, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz (left) and Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead during the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With extensions for Kam Curl, Nate Landman, and Quentin Lake if not more due this offseason, had the Rams traded for Ramsey, they would have an expensive player filling a gap that doesn't need to be filled, while the original issue, filling the outside corner position, would've remained an issue...with the Rams having even less resources to fix.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news.  SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

feed

Published
Brock Vierra
BROCK VIERRA

Brock Vierra, a UNLV graduate, is the Los Angeles Rams Beat Writer On Sports Illustrated. He also works as a college football reporter for our On Sports Illustrated team.