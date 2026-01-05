Rams' Jared Verse Basks In Win Over Cardinals

INGLEWOOD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Arizona Cardinals 37-20 on Sunday to cap off their 2025 regular-season. The Rams now shift their focus to the playoffs as they are set to play the Carolina Panthers.

After the game, Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford spoke to reporters from the podium, offering their perspectives from the game and a look towards their playoff opponent while players such as Jared Verse, Byron Young, Puka Nacua , Kyren Williams, and Colby Parkinson offered their time and perspectives from inside the team's locker room.

With the results of the game, the Rams enter the playoffs as the number one seed and it is their third straight playoff appearance.

Watch Jared Verse's Press Conference Below

Verse Made His Impact Felt

On Sunday, Verse recorded a sack to finish the season with a career best 7.5 sacks on the season. Due to his impact and what defense do to stop him, his numbers don't often tell the whole story of who he is as a player.

A dedicated individual, Verse and head coach Sean McVay share a special relationship as, despite operating on opposing sides of the ball, there a common love of the game and a common desire shared between the two. When asked if he ever had to show Verse what his impact is on film, McVay used the question to praise his star defender.

“I don't know that it’s ever really predetermined," stated McVay. "I think it's organic. I think it’s no different than what we've talked about before. I think one of my jobs is to trust my staff, you trust your players and then you try to be able to inject yourself and try to be able to help influence and affect positive change wherever you feel like it's needed. It was just one of those things… I love Jared Verse. To be able to get some time with him is always special."

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks at his play sheet during the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"I spend a good amount of time bumping into that meeting room just in general to develop relationships and make sure guys are comfortable when I'm around. I think seeing is more powerful than anything you can say. It's one thing to say it, but then it's another thing to be able to see, ‘All right, I can draw on these tangible examples where this is what it looks like when I'm at my best. If I've done it before, then I can replicate it.’ Our job is to help them replicate their highest production or their good plays more often than not. [Outside Linebackers Coach] Joe [Coniglio] does a great job of that. That was what that meeting entailed.”

It is in that trust that Verse outlined what the future will look like for the Rams during his presser.

