Rams Jared Verse Talks Lessons Learned From Early Season

The Los Angeles Rams defender is hungry and ready to hunt on Sunday

Brock Vierra

Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) and linebacker Byron Young (0) wait in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. On Thursday, the Los Angeles Rams continued their preparations as they get set to take on the San Francisco 49ers in a rematch of the Rams' home loss from earlier this season.

Before the Rams went to practice, the team's coordinators spoke to reporters while Puka Nacua and Jared Verse spoke to the media after.

On Thursday, Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula spoke on his defense and their continued top performances.

Q: How does Nate Landman and Quentin Lake’s connection and communication affect the defense?

Nate Landman
Sep 7, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nate Landman (53) celebrates after forcing a fumble during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

“It really feels like they've known each other forever," stated Shula. "They played in the East-West game together in college and in the same conference coming out. They've been pretty close really since Nate got here. They are like two coaches on the field. If those guys ever wanted to coach, they would be excellent coaches and it's great to have them. They're really extensions of the coaching staff. There's a lot of stuff that they're suggesting to us that we do and we're listening to them. It's always back and forth and they take stuff into their own hands. Those are two of the best communicators I've ever been around. We're lucky to have them.”

Q: What did you see on film that led to 49ers' RB Christian McCaffrey having an impact as a receiver in Week 5?

“A lot of different things," stated Shula. "I think when you look at it, every play is its own entity. It depends on when those yards come, whether it’s normal down and distance. The second play of the game I think he had a screen for 15 or 18 [yards]. Some of those plays are check downs and he's just breaking tackles and some of those plays, he's the primary in the route and that's what the hardest thing about [defending] him."

Christian McCaffrey
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs with the ball during a week 9 game between New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Obviously [49ers Head Coach] Kyle [Shanahan] is one of the best in the league at getting the guys who are his primaries and getting him the looks he wants and Christian's the primary a lot in that offense run or pass. When he’s not the primary and somebody else is, he's the outlet. He's the outlet where most guys in the league are going to two or three yards and he might break a tackle or slip through guys and he's the best at finding creases and always falling forward. He's making those eight to 10, if not 15 to 20 [yards]. It's a huge challenge and we have to population tackle, and we have to be disciplined in our coverages.”

Brock Vierra
BROCK VIERRA

Brock Vierra, a UNLV graduate, is the Los Angeles Rams Beat Writer On Sports Illustrated. He also works as a college football reporter for our On Sports Illustrated team.