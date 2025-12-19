The Rams Are In the Midst Of Three NFC Rivalries
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams love to hate as they've kicked off several battles that have brought the best from their opponents. It's clear that the team has three distinct rivalries brewing in the NFC and due to how things are shaping up, the Rams could see their enemies in the postseason, as soon as the Wild Card round.
San Francisco 49ers
The Rams and 49ers have a long and documented feud as both teams share the same state and division. Plus the Shanahan-McVay rivalry is a major factor, along with hotly contested matchups that always seems to get the blood pumping.
The 49ers currently control their own destiny and if they win out, they win the NFC West. While it's unlikely the Rams run into the 49ers in the Wild Card round, there's a good chance they run into them after.
If the 49ers enter as a Wild Card, they remain dangerous with Kyle Shanahan engineering a trip to the NFC title game in 2021 as a Wild Card team.
Seattle Seahawks
The Seahawks have now tied the 49ers as the Rams' biggest rival for many of the same reasons. However, this is fresh beef, and both sides have problems with one another. Ernest Jones has a personal history, while Sean McVay and Mike Macdonald represent the face of modern offensive and defensive tactics.
Both teams possess the top two statistically successful receivers in football and both sides have a strong mix of veteran and young, homegrown talent, especially on the defensive side of the ball. If Seattle wins out, the division is theirs. A rematch could come as soon as the divisional round, depending on how seeding works out.
Philadelphia Eagles
While this matchup has been dampened due to a lack of multiple games annually and the fact that the Rams have yet to record a win in their new iteration. However, this could change within weeks as the Eagles are the current three seed and the Rams are the current five seed, nearly making it destiny for these two to meet up soon.
Many Eagles fans refer to Jared Verse as their favorite enemy since he often matches the brash personality of the city with the humbleness of a warrior. As narratives start to run out on the Rams and Lions, the Eagles have replaced them as the Rams' biggest non-division rival.
