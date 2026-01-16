Rams' Jared Verse Talks the Challenge of Playing Caleb Williams

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams continued their preparations for their divisional matchup against the Chicago Bears on Thursday. With Thursday being the team's heaviest practice of the week, this served as the final evaluation before the team wraps up preparations on Friday.

The Rams are expected to enter conditions below freezing. A Sunday night game, the Rams will not have the sun on their side, and historically, the franchise has failed to perform in Chicago when temperatures are as low as expected.

With such a challenge ahead, coordinators Mike LaFleur, Chris Shula , and Ben Kotwica detailed their sides of the ball's approach to the contest before Puka Nacua and Jared Verse added their commentary after.

Watch Jared Verse's Press Conference Below

Verse Talks About Caleb Williams

During his press conference, Verse addressed Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, discussing his elusive ability and how that impacts his preparations.

“He's a Heisman winner for a reason," stated Verse. "He was the number one pick and I have a lot of respect for him. Even after the first time we played him, I had a couple of plays called back against him. When you get to him, you have to wrap him up. It's not like [you can] lunge or jump at him. He's very athletic and he's very nimble."

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

"He’s able to get away from anything you bring to him. You have to keep running your feet under you when you wrap him up. You can't lunge at him. We’ve watched all the tape, watched games from their last playoff game to the first game of their season. He's been doing it all season long. It's impossible to say he won't get away from one of us, but we all have to keep pursuing it and be able to make that tackle.”

However, Verse made it clear that while the Rams respect Williams' game, it will not impact the ferocity for which they play with.

“We don't rush scared," stated Verse. "We rush very alive. Everybody knows their jobs. If I'm rushing high, we have somebody covering the B-gap and the A-gap on my side so I have the liberty to make a good play. I can't get too high. I can't get too low. My jobs to get the quarterback off the spot and everybody else will be able to pick him up."

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"That's the way we rush. We don't ever rush scared. Don't ever do that because if you do that, he's a quarterback at the end of the day. He's a Heisman winner. He'll just stand back there all day and dot us up.”

