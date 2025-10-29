Rams Playoff Outlook Ahead of Week 9
The Los Angeles Rams are looking to play better football in the second half of the season than they did in the first half. The Rams are coming fresh off their bye, one that was much needed with all the injuries they are having. They are expected to get some key players back for them and it is going to be a full send for this team in the second half of the season. The Rams do not want to only make the playoffs, but they want to make sure they put themselves in the best position in seeding.
The Rams would like to win the division and get that No. 1 seed. Then the NFC would have to go through Los Angeles for all the other teams in the conference. First things first is winning the NFC West for this team. That guarantees a home game for the Rams if they win it. Right now, they are looking at the outside of the division, but they have a great path to where they could win it. They control that, and that is all the Rams could ask for.
This Rams team does not have a problem going on the road and winning games, but playing at home is something else. Teams have to come to you and beat you on your home field. If on the road, you never know what kind of conditions you are going to get with the other teams in the NFC. The Rams know this well, and that is why they want to make sure they put themselves in the best position to be the top seed.
NFC West & Playoff Outlook
"Three NFC West teams (the 49ers, Rams, and Seahawks) are currently projected to make the playoffs, and all have winning percentages of .625 or better," said ESPN While San Francisco is still in the trenches of its injury crisis, it has the third-easiest remaining schedule ahead. Seattle returns from its bye to play the Commanders in Week 9. Jaxon Smith-Njigba could be in a great position to continue his incredible season as Washington just gave up all those receiving yards and touchdowns to the Chiefs."
Entering Week 9, they are giving the Rams a 45 percent chance of winning the NFC West. That is the first step.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE