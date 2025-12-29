Massive Developments Weaken Rams' Position in NFC Playoff Race

The Los Angeles Rams have learned several pieces of news that have plagued them within the last 24 hours, completely reshaping their playoff picture before they take on the Atlanta Falcons in the last game of the year.

The Rams , who wrap up the 2025 calendar year this week before wrapping up the NFL's regular season next week, will have no shot to win the NFC West this season.

How the Rams Lost the Division

The Rams entered last week with control of the NFC West and the number one seed. They would yield both to the Seattle. The Seahawks are the current one seed entering the final week of the season and after the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears in back-to-back weeks, the 49ers and Seahawks have forced a winner-take-all regular season finale in Santa Clara for the division.

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks on during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

That locks the Rams into either the five or six seed. If the Rams win out, they will have the fifth seed. That would guarantee the Rams play their Wild Card game against either the Carolina Panthers or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Panthers and Buccaneers will face off in Tampa for the division.

Before the Falcons Game

As expected, the Rams have activated DB Roger McCreary off injured reserve. For the first time in weeks, the Rams have depth at slot corner without having to supplement from other areas of the secondary.

“It brings in another good football player that we can utilize their skill sets," stated Rams DC Chris Shula on having McCreary back. "We'll take anybody that's healthy, especially at this time of year. [Anybody] that's healthy and played a lot of good football like Roger has, we're excited to see what he can do. It was unfortunate, we were expecting to have a big role for him in that Tampa game when he came back. It was unfortunate he got the injury that he did."

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Roger McCreary (25) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

"He’s going to use all that practice time and he's been here a while now where he's used to our system. Hopefully we can use that and figure out what he does best and put him in those positions."

The Rams also activated OL AJ Arcuri and S Tanner Ingle from the practice squad. While Arcuri's activation could be for Kevin Dotson, starting tackle Alaric Jackson is entering the game as questionable, and all signs point to Jackson being the reason for Arcuri's activation.

If it was just Dotson, the Rams could've simply activated Beaux Limmer. If Jackson can't go, D.J. Humphries will get the start.

