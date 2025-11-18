How the Rams Established Themselves As NFL's Team to Beat
On Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams took a big step forward in their championship contendership with a big win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
The Rams now take sole possession of first place in the NFC West, showcasing new ways to win each week, including in Week 11 with four takeaways and dominating the time of possession. Head coach Sean McVay has his best team in four years with a chance to make another deep playoff run.
As the Rams begin another week of preparation for a key primetime home game this upcoming Sunday, they have already established themselves as the team to beat in not just the NFC but the rest of the NFL.
The Rams are established Super Bowl LX contenders
For the last several weeks, we have seen the Rams win three key ways: coaching, quarterback play, and pass rush.
Los Angeles has one of the best and youngest pass-rushing defensive fronts in the NFL. While they did not sack Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold on Sunday, they pressured him significantly. Franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford continued his amazing run as a league MVP front-runner with the best touchdown-to-interception ratio in the league. McVay continues to do brilliant work as a play-caller and coach of the franchise, making the Rams a perennial contender.
However, they won uniquely on Sunday. While the pass-rush was a factor, the offense was not, and neither was Stafford despite playing an outstanding Seattle defense. At the end of the day, it was the secondary that won the game for the Rams.
Los Angeles intercepted Darnold four times on Sunday, including two by second-year safety Kamren Kinchens. Cornerback Cobie Durant had himself a great day with an interception while matched up in one-on-one coverage against Jaxon Smith-Njigba. While the secondary has not always been a strength for the Rams, it was on Sunday, adding a new element to what Los Angeles, McVay, and defensive coordinator Chris Shula can do to attack opposing offenses each week.
Week 12 will provide another set of challenges against one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL this season, former Rams and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, who has found a home and quality play in Tampa. Sunday is another proving ground to make a statement of resolve and intention, which is that the Los Angeles Rams are not playing around in 2025, searching for their second Lombardi Trophy since 2021.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Ensure you follow along on X (formerly Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra, so that you don't miss the best analysis and breakdowns on the Rams this season. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.