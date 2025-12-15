Rams Punch Postseason Ticket in Wild Shootout Against Lions

INGLEWOOD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in action on Sunday.

First Half

First Quarter

The Lions would begin the game on offense as they utilized their unit in a predictable but effective manner. The usage of Jahmyr Gibbs on the ground opened up the short pass, which opened the deep crosser. Had Jared Goff hit Jameson Williams in stride, that would've been six but since he didn't, the Rams were able to tackle the speedster from Alabama.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young (0) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Lions would get called for holding before Byron Young said enough. He would tackle Gibbs on the following play before forcing a pass breakup on him as well. The Lions couldn't convert and on the field goal attempt, Jared Verse broke through the Detroit line to force a kick that went wide.

With the ball in their hands, the Rams went to Kyren Williams who quickly advanced downfield before Davante Adams used a series of catches to put the Rams in the red zone. However, disaster struck as Aidan Hutchinson picked out a called screen pass with no problem. Hutchinson used his soft hands to intercept Matthew Stafford, returning the ball to the Lions' red zone. Amon-Ra St. Brown caught the game's opening score one play later.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Rams would take over and their operation wasn't even close to being as clean as it was on the first drive, before the interception. Stafford struggled with his passes and decisions repeatedly. Not only was he unable to find Adams and Konata Mumpfield with his eyes, he missed a walk-in touchdown to Terrance Ferguson as he was unable to put enough air on the ball.

The big difference in the drives is that Stafford kept the ball protected. Sean McVay went full throttle, going for it on fourth down twice and converting before Kyren Williams punched it in for the game's opening score.

Second Quarter

The Lions were able to push the ball to end the quarter before advancing into the red zone to begin the second period. The Lions' offense was near unstoppable as both the play calling and playmakers for Detroit appeared to be one step ahead of the Rams.

However, an opportunity to hold the Lions came when the Rams' forced third-and-goal from their six. Josh Wallace played tight on a Jared Goff pass for St. Brown that went array as Los Angeles forced Detroit to settle for three.

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Kobie Turner (91) pressures Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Rams smelt blood in the water and pounced. Williams broke a 19 yard run to set up a Puka Nacua double move off play action. Nacua would take the Rams into the red zone before Colby Parkinson took another pass that set up the Rams' goal line attack.

For some reason, a wild series of play calls occured where Kyren Williams and Davante Adams got zero opportunities before multiple penalties set them up at the one yard line with McVay finally calling Williams' number.

That was Williams' second score of the day.

However, the good vibes left as soon as they arrived with Amon-Ra St. Brown immediately putting the Lions in scoring position from their first play of the drive. While the Rams fought valiently to hold Detroit as they turned to their ground game, Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula brought heat on third down which Detroit countered with a screen pass.

With an open lane plus blockers in front, St. Brown trotted into the end zone for his second score of the game. The Rams would then punt on their next offensive drive. The Rams would then force a fourth and one after three plays, taking the game to the two minute warning.

The Two Minute Warning

The Lions would go for it from within their own 30 and convert, with a play action pass to St. Brown, moving the chains. The Lions would then pepper the Rams' secondary with St. Brown again. The Lions are playing simple, sound football and it's working flawlessly. Goff has remained clean, the ball continues to move forward, as Goff would find Jameson Williams for the score.

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrates after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

That's three touchdowns for Goff in the first half. The Rams didn't force a single punt in the first half. However, the Rams weren't ready to close the half on a downer, attacking the air with Stafford finding Puka Nacua to place them in the red zone with 11 seconds left. While two throws towards the end zone hit the turf, Harrison Mevis pulled the game within one possession as the clock hit triple zeros.

Second Half

Third Quarter

Down by seven, the Rams offense raced into Detroit territory but misthrows compounded by mistakes would force a Harrison Mevis field goal attempt for which he would nail. The Rams defense, aided by a penalty, would then force the Lions' to punt for the first time on Sunday.

On a long and physically draining drive, the Rams struggled to get the ball past midfield. However, after Adams flipped field position, the Rams were flying with Colby Parkinson hauling in a touchdown to retake the lead. On that play, Parkinson appeared to be down at the one but the referees confirmed the score.

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson (84) runs after a catch against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Everything would change on the next drive as the Rams defense came to life. A sack on third down from Kobie Turner would flip momentum as a punt that placed the Rams near midfield was proven useless with Puka Nacua advancing the Rams into the red zone. Blake Corum would then hit a lane outside for a touchdown.

The Rams enter the fourth up ten.

Fourth Quarter

The Rams would force a punt but nearly put the game on ice when Jared Goff threw a missile directly towards Jaylen McCollough but McCollough dropped the interception.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Jaylen McCollough (2) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Rams were forced to punt on their next drive but while the result of the third down play was an incomplete pass, the reason is that Davante Adams came up limping and hit the ground during the play. Adams was able to walk off the field.

After the punt, the Lions went with speed Amon-Ra St. Brown continued to hurt the defense. However, the Rams kept Jahmyr Gibbs from breaking a big run time and time again, bleeding the clock. The Lions were forced to attempt the field goal with Jake Bates nailing the try, reducing the Rams lead to seven.

On the Rams' next drive, Blake Corum turned the corner to place his team within field goal range before Kyren Williams took over. The Rams then turned to Puka Nacua but Nacua would be forced to leave the game after getting twisted up on a tackle. The Rams made their chance count, hitting Colby Parkinson for the touchdown.

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) celebrates after a play during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Lions were desperate and played like it, quickly moving to the Rams' five yard line. However, a series of incomplete passes would lead to fourth and goal with a stop putting the game on ice.

Standing in shotgun, Jared Goff had his own lineman pushed into him as a pass to St. Brown would fall harmlessly to the ground. However, it a controversial call, a late flag was called on Emmanuel Forbes for pass interferance. David Montgomery would punch the ball in on the following drive.

Up seven, the Rams had to pick up two first downs to win. Under three minutes, McVay went with his reliable rushing attack, forcing Detroit to burn their second timeout. Williams got the ball again, picking up the first as the two minute warning hit.

The Final Two Minutes

This was the final frame. One more first down and the game is over. The Lions had one more timeout in their pocket. McVay forced Dan Campbell to burn his final timeout with another carry by Williams. McVay called on Williams one more time and as the clock continued to tick, the Rams had third and six.

McVay threw a wrinke as Nacua took a jet sweep for a minimal gain. While it was short, the extended handoff took a few valuable seconds off the clock. After the punt, the Lions had 13 seconds to go 75 yards.

The Lions tried to run a hook and ladder into a spike to force a Hail Mary but time expired and the Rams are headed to the 2025 postseason.

