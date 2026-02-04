Kurt Warner's Rams Championship Magic Remembered Before Super Bowl LX

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. There was no offense that defined the 2000s more than The Greatest Show on Turf.

CBS Sports' Bryan DeArdo ranked the Rams ' victory in Super Bowl XXXIV as the seventh greatest Super Bowl of All-Time.

"This was an all-time Super Bowl that came down to the last play," stated DeArdo. "Down 16-0 in the third quarter, the Titans mounted a furious comeback that was led by quarterback Steve McNair and running back Eddie George. But just seconds after tying the game, the Titans again found themselves trailing after Kurt Warner and Isaac Bruce connected on a 73-yard touchdown with 1:54 left.

Aug 4, 2018; Canton, OH, USA; Arizona Cardinals, St. Louis Rams and New York Giants former quarterback Kurt Warner arrives during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Tom Bensen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"McNair, however, willed the Titans down the field during the game's final moments. He literally threw off two defenders before heaving a 16-yard completion to Kevin Dyson that set up his completion to Dyson on the game's final play. Dyson, however, came up a yard short of the end zone after being tackled by linebacker Mike Jones, who was covering another player on the play before peeling back and making the game-saving stop."

"The win capped off Warner's Cinderella season that included league and Super Bowl MVP honors. Warner's 414 passing yards was a Super Bowl record at the time."

Kurt Warner Caps Off A Magical Year

Warner became one of nine quarterbacks to enter an NFL season as a backup and then finishing it as a Super Bowl Champion starter. Warner is the only man out of those nine to win the Super Bowl, MVP, and Super Bowl MVP all in the season they became the starter

"A story so good they made a movie out of it," stated Sports Illustrated's Tim Capurso. "Warner, after going undrafted in 1994, went from stocking shelves at an Iowa grocery store to playing Arena football and in NFL Europe, to finally getting his chance with the Rams when established starter Trent Green suffered a season-ending knee injury in the 1999 preseason."

Feb 9, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, US; Former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner poses for a photo on the red carpet before the NFL Honors award show at Symphony Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"In a massive understatement, Warner seized his chance, leading the league in touchdown passes and passer rating while quarterbacking the Rams’ “Greatest Show on Turf” offense. The Rams won 13 games and then three more playoff games to complete Warner’s magical run, finishing with a 23–16 victory in Super Bowl XXXIV against the Titans."

"Warner is the only undrafted player to win both the NFL and Super Bowl MVPs and is one of just seven QBs to win league MVP and Super Bowl MVP in the same season."

Warner would cement himself as a franchise legend that season as it marked his first steps towards the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

