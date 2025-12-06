Rams Kyren Williams Reveals His Trick to Remaining Focused

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Life in the NFL as a running back is not easy and if you're not making splash plays, mistakes often get amplified. For Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams, he has had to put the offense on his shoulders for years and yet, he often does not get the credit he deserves.

Regardless, Williams remains focused on one task and that's winning. Here's how he remains focused.

Williams' Uses His Football Frustration to Better His Community

Williams , the Rams 2025 nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, talked about why he continues his efforts for others, despite his busy schedule.

“I think it gives me the ultimate balance because if I didn't have this, I'd be the type of person who sits in the house and thinks about my run from 10 weeks ago," stated Williams. "This allows me to really realize the blessing that I do have of playing football. I'm able to step away from the field and all the mistakes that I thought I just made and when I see a kid give me the smile that I should be having on my face because I'm living my dream."

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with running back Kyren Williams (23) after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"But instead, they're able to do that for me and that allows me to realize like, ‘Man, why am I tripping over this stuff? Life is so much bigger. Life has so many more meanings to this besides being down about a mistake that you know you can fix.’ For me that's what it's all about, being able to really receive the blessings from others the way that I want to give them too.”

The Inside Scoop

Having worked with and reported on Williams for years and now seeing his day to day efforts on the beat, Williams has continued to overcome set back after set back. In 2023, despite missing several games to injury in the middle of the season, Williams ran the Rams to the playoffs, finishing as the NFL's third highest rusher and was named as an All-Pro.

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) runs the ball during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

In 2024, Williams was force-fed the ball, taking hit after hit as he again powered the Rams to the playoffs.

Despite all that, the narrative entering 2025 was regarding his ability to hold onto the football and whether he deserved an extension, narratives that saw many call for Williams' departure after the expiriation of his rookie deal. On top of that, the Rams took months to finalize his deal.

In that time, Williams didn't complain once. He showed up, gave everything he could, and was perfect to the media. He not only didn't cause a distraction, he squashed the chance of one happening before it could.

In a situation where the Rams could've entered training camp without their starting quarterback and running back, Williams held down the fort. That's why he's a captain and a beloved member of the team. He stays grounded and remains the stabilizing person he's always been.

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) celebrates after a first down during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

So when he says that he used community service to not overly think about football, it's true. He wears his emotions, he sets high standards, and his work-life balance is a testament to his character. Kyren Williams, man of the people.

