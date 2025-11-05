What the Rams Proved in Week 9
The Los Angeles Rams scored 30 or more points for the third time this season as they cruised to a victory over the New Orleans Saints. The injury to Puka Nacua was catastrophic, but other than that, there were few negatives to take away from this game.
The Rams continued to use their heavy tight end set from their trip to London against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and once again, it worked like a charm. Their defense had another week of locking offenses down, and the question left remaining for the Rams is, how far can they go?
Week 9 Grades
John Breech is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he wrote an article grading each team based on their week 9 performance. For the Rams, their dominant win over the Saints earned them an A grade, which shows how impressive they played, considering only a handful of teams got an A or higher.
"When you're a good NFL team, you need to be able to beat the bad teams and that's exactly what the Rams did. The Rams shot out to a 13-0 lead in a game that was never in doubt. The Rams showed why they're a true Super Bowl contender in this game...", said Breech.
This game against the Saints had the makings to be a potential trap game for the Rams. They just made a change at quarterback, which could've sparked something new in their offense. The Rams may have come out flat after their bye week. A lot of things could've gone wrong for the Rams, and they avoided them all completely by not playing down to compete and taking care of business.
"They have a great quarterback (Matthew Stafford threw for 281 yards and four touchdowns), they have a strong ground game (Kyren Williams went over 100 yards) and they have a dynamic duo at receiver (Puka Nacua and Davante Adams combined for 155 yards and three touchdowns). Oh, they have a defense that's now given up the fewest points per game in the NFL after Sunday's performance. If the Rams can stay healthy, this might be the team to beat in the NFC".
The Rams proved that they are legitimate Super Bowl contenders, and the only thing standing in the way between them and another championship is their health. Nacua got injured again, and Tutu Atwell is out as well. All it takes is one bad tackle for their championship window to close, and they must hope that they can continue to avoid injuries as much as they can.
