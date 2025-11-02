Rams vs Saints Live Game Thread
INGLEWOOD, CA -- The Los Angeles Rams are taking on the New Orleans Saints at home after their bye week. This game will be the return of both Puka Nacua and Rob Havenstein to their offense, which will be a major boost for them moving forward.
Nacua and Matthew Stafford are looking to build on the hot start they got out to in the beginning of the season, and what better opponent than a 1 - 7 Saints team ill-equipped to handle a Rams offense at full power. They dismantled the Jacksonville Jaguars' defense the last time they were on the field; their offense was humming before their bye week, and they want to find that level of success again.
Offensive/Defensive Success
The key to success for their offense will be how quickly they're able to adjust. Their offense looked a lot different the last time they were on the field, with the tight ends of the team being used at a rate unlike anything the Rams have done before this season. They used all of the tight ends on their depth chart, which included their second-round rookie, Terrance Ferguson.
This resulted in Stafford throwing for a five-touchdown performance. Nacua's fresh off the injury report; it's up to Sean McVay on whether he'll see the same workload he did previously or if they'll be limiting how many targets he gets. They may want to continue using their heavy tight end sets to ease Nacua back into the starting lineup.
Tutu Atwell will not be available for the Rams in week 9, as he's been placed on the injury reserve list. Atwell's role in the offense has always been a mixed bag, but his impact on games was never in question. Losing a clutch playmaker who has built up a rapport with Stafford will be something the Rams have to adjust to, even with Nacua coming back.
Moving on to their defense, the path to success for them is simple. The Saints have decided to throw out their second-round rookie in his first game against a Rams defense full of game wreckers. Spencer Rattler would've struggled against their defense. Tyler Shough's first NFL start is projected to be a messy debut due to how relentless the Rams' defensive line is at creating pressure.
The game kicks off at 1:05 PM PST / 4:05 PM EST and can be watched on FOX Sports!
Be sure to follow along with our live game thread for updates throughout the contest.