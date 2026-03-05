Three Players Who The Rams Don't Need to Re-Sign in Free Agency

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams approach the 2026 free agency cycle knowing they won't be able to keep every player set to depart the team. Recent developments have virtually ensured the team will have to say goodbye to top contributors. Here are three players who make the most sense to part ways with and why.

Kam Curl

If the Rams re-sign Curl , it would be a smart move. He's consistent, smart, explosive, has a strong feel for the game, and good ball instincts. The Rams were able to snag Curl for abput $4.5 million per season on a two-year deal. It's doubtful Curl will settle for that price and those years. I can't see Curl signing any deal for under three seasons at $7.5 million per season.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Kam Curl (3) celebrates with safety Kamren Kinchens (26) after intercepting a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (not pictured) during overtime of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

If Curl wants to return at that price, it's a move that could satisfy both sides. If he wants any more on either price or years, it should be a no-go due to the multitude of contracts that would come into play during the second year of a potential deal. At the end of the day, it isn't talent, it's money, and if the money is too much...well, you know the rest.

Cobie Durant

If someone were to ask me my opinion on Durant last week, I would say it would be advantageous to bring him back. That was before the Rams made the trade for Trent McDuffie. At this point, Durant wouldn't add anything to the room that the franchise doesn't already have in McDuffie and Emmanuel Forbes, but there are clear deficiencies that could come back to haunt the team if left unaddressed.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant (14) reacts to a rushing touchdown scored by running back Kyren Williams (not pictured) against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

As stated, Durant doesn't address any of them due to his smaller stature. Durant will be a playmaker for another organization, but the Rams simply have no tactical reason to bring him back.

Tutu Atwell

The great mystery that will forever be the five years of Tutu Atwell in Los Angeles will forever remain a folk legend. While the Rams were willing to spend $10 million last year for Atwell to prepare for the 100-meter dash at the 2028 Summer Olympics, the team doesn't seem to be keen on spending eight figures for a player who simply ran around as part of the McVay offense.

Oct 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell (5) reacts against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The worst part is none of that was Atwell's fault. Why the Rams failed to manufacture targets to a player with Atwell's speed is beyond me. While keeping him healthy played a factor, the fact that Atwell was inactive for the Rams' two biggest games of the season, says everything anyone needs to know.

