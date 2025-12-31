Rams Setting Up Return of Franchise Pillar

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams announced massive news on Thursday, opening up Tyler Higbee's 21-day window as it appears the franchise's long-standing tight end is set to return before the playoffs.

The Rams will have 21 days to evaluate Higbee and activate him off injured reserve. Higbee hasn't played since the Rams defeated the Seattle Seahawks on November 16th.

The Situation From Weeks Ago

Before the Rams played the Seattle Seahawks, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke on the rehabilitation process of Tyler Higbee and Rob Havenstein. While both men have made every effort to come back, they have also been participating in team activities, doing everything in their power to get the team ready for whoever they have played during their absence.

“They've been good," stated McVay. "These guys, they're so steady and they're so consistent. It's why they have such respect from their teammates. Nobody wants to be out there more than those guys do, but they're still impacting and influencing this team in a tremendous way. I think you look at the way that the tight ends or the way that some of the guys up front have played, it's a tremendous credit to the leadership that comes from both those guys that have been here long."

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay shown on the field prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

"They’ve been here before I was even fortunate enough to get here in 2017. These are legacy guys. These are guys that impact and influence positive change with people they're around in situations they're a part of. I know they want to be out there but even if they're not, they're still doing a tremendous job of impacting this team in a positive way because of who they are and how they lead and communicate to their teammates, but especially the guys that are playing their positions.”

How This Affects the Rams

This is massive. Whenever Higbee returns, he will round out the Rams' tight ends room in the way it was meant to be utilized. While that does put Nick Vannett's future in question, Higbee's return will allow the Rams to use their 13 personnel offense in the way it was meant to be utilized.

Without Higbee's understanding of the offense, ability to mask being a blocker and pass catcher, paired with his size and frame, the Rams have been handicapped with their play calling since they do not have any other tight ends who possess those traits at the level needed.

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) celebrates with tight end Tyler Higbee (89) after scoring a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

This has forced Terrance Ferguson to play more in the box instead of being flexed outside, where he can create serious issues.

Long story short, Higbee's return will allow the McVay offense to actually operate as the McVay offense. Remember, Higbee was one of the Rams' top targets in the postseason last year.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.