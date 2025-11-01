Why Rams Are Still Looking For a Trade Splash
The Los Angeles Rams are alleged to be active players in the NFL's 2025 trade market. After already acquiring defensive back Roger McCreary, here's who the team has called on since.
Trade Targets in Cincinnati
According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the Rams have made calls to Cincinnati for Logan Wilson and Trey Hendrickson. Wilson has already requested a trade from the organization, due to decreased playtime as the Bengals have played their younger linebackers over him.
Hendrickson had a long-standing issue over his contract. Despite finding a temporary solution for this season, Hendrickson is set to be a free agent this offseason.
The Bengals are reportedly declining offers with no intention to move either man.
McVay Earlier This Week
Rams head coach Sean McVay was asked on Wednesday if he expects the team to make any other moves before the trade deadline.
“I wouldn't say no," stated McVay. "It's not something that we've really talked about. I think if certain opportunities arise that you feel like give you a chance to be able to significantly upgrade your football team, but I feel really good about our group and the growth that I still think can be had from us in spite of doing some good things. That's really in all three phases. It hasn't been something that we've really talked about, but I certainly would never rule that out.”
The Analysis
I don't see either trade getting executed as the Rams are known for making calls to judge interest but unless there's a deal that the team is truly in love with, Les Snead isn't going to make a deal, especially with an organization as "old school" if that's the nice term, as the Cincinnati Bengals.
Wilson wouldn't make much sense unless he replaces Omar Speights in the starting lineup because the Rams have the same situation Wilson is trying to leave in Cincinnati, has a lot of money and years left on his deal, and I doubt the Rams want to get rid of Troy Reeder as a corresponding roster move.
Hendrickson is a bit more intriguing since he can play inside and outside, only has the rest of this year remaining on his deal, and could be cheaper than previously expected but I believe his price tag will remain too high for the Rams to execute a trade.
