Arguing Why Rams’ Stafford Deserves the MVP
The Los Angeles Rams are 7 - 2 and tied for first place in the NFC West. Their next matchup against the Seattle Seahawks will be majorly important to their playoff chances as well as standings, as the Rams' defense is tasked with stopping Sam Darnold, who's red-hot right now.
That's not something they're unfamiliar with, as they dismantled him in the playoffs when he was with the Minnesota Vikings. Nevertheless, his stellar play has earned him some MVP buzz, which is why it's even more important that the Rams take him down.
The Rightful MVP
Matthew Stafford is a serious MVP candidate past the halfway point of the season, and that hasn't happened since his days with the Detroit Lions. Even when he joined the Rams in 2021, there was no way he was gonna win the award over Aaron Rodgers' ridiculous season.
Blame it on a weaker year for the award, or blame it on injuries, but the reality is that Stafford has a tangible chance at winning this award for the first time in his career. And yet, what's even more impressive is he's doing so while this is one of the last few years in the league!
Bradley Locker is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and he released his MVP primer, going over all the top candidates for the award ahead of Week 7. Stafford tops his list, over the likes of Darnold, Drake Maye, Josh Allen, and Jonathan Taylor.
"Most of the last eight months have been uncertain for Stafford, from navigating trade rumors to lingering concern about the state of his back in the preseason. Perhaps it’s only fitting, then, that his play this year has been anything but", said Locker.
His back injury was one of the biggest reasons why analysts didn't believe the Rams were real contenders before the season started. There's no denying them now, as they have plenty of statement wins under their belt and will continue to do so.
Stafford deserves the MVP because no other player has been as valuable for their team as he has. He's put the Rams on his back multiple times this season, and has balled out whether his top weapons are on the field or not.
"At age 37, Stafford is in the midst of his best season yet. The two-time Pro Bowler leads all quarterbacks in PFF passing grade (92.4) and big-time throws (23) and is also the most valuable player by PFF WAR".
PFF WAR is a point system they created to gauge the contribution any given player gives to their team, using points to quantify it. It's not just the eye test that shows Stafford has been leading their offense, but the numbers back it up. Sean McVay wouldn't have gotten nearly as much offensive juice out of his roster if Stafford weren't at the helm.
"Stafford has been elite virtually everywhere, slotting second among qualifiers in passing grade under pressure (66.6) and fifth in passing grade when blitzed (81.4). After all, his last six games have featured 15 big-time throws and only five turnover-worthy plays, plus 20 touchdowns to zero interceptions".
His offensive line has done a good job at shielding him from pressure, but he's also stood in a collapsing pocket and delivered strikes whenever he's needed. His decision-making has been on another level this season, with his accuracy being reminiscent of Rodgers' 2021 MVP season.
"With the Rams 7-2 and one of the best teams in the NFL, Stafford is shaping up to be the favorite to take home his first MVP. However, winning the NFC West — which Los Angeles has a 59% chance to do, according to the PFF Power Rankings — may be the key considering the competition, including within his own division".
Taking down another MVP candidate in Darnold when the stakes are this high will dramatically increase Stafford's stock. As long as the Rams continue to win and Stafford continues to limit turnovers, they can easily win their division, which will just add more fuel to his MVP case.
The Rams have a few more games on their schedule, which would be detrimental to Stafford's chances of winning the MVP if they lose. They're going to rely on him to spur them to victory, and if he continues playing like he has all season, then the results should be obvious.
