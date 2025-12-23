Rams Look to Stop the NFL's Premier Dual-Threat Talent

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. As the Los Angeles Rams look to move forward, they have another big time test ahead of them in the Atlanta Falcons.

While the Falcons have struggled mightily this season, they're winners of two straight games while possessing one of the NFL's top playmakers in running back Bijan Robinson. Robinson, a constant threat to score, could be the decider in this game, with Rams head coach Sean McVay explaining why.

McVay on Robinson

On Monday, following Robinson's massive performance against the Arizona Cardinals, where he put up 168 total yards and one touchdown, I asked McVay for his opinion on Robinson. One of the best dual-threat running backs in the NFL, McVay praised Robinson's abilities while taking time to show respect to some of Atlanta's other offensive stars.

“He’s unbelievable," stated McVay. "It's a tremendous impact and you have to be aware of him. They have great skill [players] everywhere. [Falcons Quarterback] Kirk [Cousins] does a great job running the show. Bijan is so unique. He’s very similar to [Lions Running Back] Jahmyr Gibbs. They can beat you in a variety of ways. Every time they touch the football, they're a threat to score. He has such great field contact balance, spatial awareness, explosion. You name a trait that's desirable for a running back."

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

"This guy is checking the box. Oh and by the way, you do the same thing for a receiver, he checks those boxes too. He's special. I have a ton of respect. I've obviously watched him closely just because of the relationship you have with a lot of coaches on that staff. I think [Falcons Tight End Kyle] Pitts is playing the best ball of his career."

"[Falcons Wide Receiver] Drake London is a total stud. I think [Falcons Running Back Tyler] Allgeier is an excellent running back too behind him. They do an excellent job upfront. They’re really well- coached with what they're trying to get done in both protection and in the run game. It's an excellent challenge, but Bijan is as good as it gets. We have our hands full.”

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Falcons' offense is coordinated by former Rams' offensive assistant Zac Robinson and they use a 1-2 punch of Robinson and Tyler Allgeier to massive success. Robinson has rushed for 1,250 yards this season, while Allgeier has put up 475 yards, often being utilized in tough, short yardage situations.

