Sean McVay Explains Decision Behind Rams' Special Teams Coaching Change

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams made a shocking decision after losing to the Seattle Seahawks to fire STC Chase Blackburn, marking head coach Sean McVay's first in-season firing ever.

On Monday, McVay went into the decision to fire Blackburn and detailed what the next steps are for the Rams.

McVay on Firing Blackburn

McVay spoke candidly on the decision, making it clear it was performance based.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay speaks in a press conference after a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

“We’re very grateful and appreciative of the contributions of Chase ," stated McVay. "I can't say enough good things about the human being. It's as simple as it really boils down to we just thought this was best for the direction for our special teams. There have been some things that we have to be better in some critical moments."

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

"I do feel good about the leadership that will be had by [Former Assistant Special Teams Coordinator/current Interim Special Teams Coordinator] Ben Kotwica. We’ll also bring in somebody else to be able to help him in the meantime. It'll be all hands on deck. Simply put, it was what we felt was best for the collective and that’s sometimes the hard decisions that I'm tasked with. We always try to have the best intentions for our football team. That was really as simple as it gets.”

The Rams Detail Their Plans Moving Forward

As expected, McVay confirmed that Special Teams assistant Ben Kotwica will take the permanent job moving forward. Kotwica was the Special Teams Coordinator for the Washington Commanders during McVay's time as an assistant in the Nation's capital.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay smiles after a touchdown by wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) against the Arizona Cardinals in the second half at State Farm Stadium on Dec 7, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I've worked with Ben before," stated McVay. "Ben has done a nice job. I know his capacity. I know the accountability. I know the core beliefs that he has. This late in the year, you're going to keep a lot of the foundational things, but I think there are some things that we want to have reflected in our style of play and the way that we go about our overall approach that I think will be improved.”

In addition to Kotwica's promotion, the Rams plan to hire Matthew Harper, a current 49ers' Special Teams assistant who also coaches for the Philadelphia Eagles, in a similar capacity.

September 18, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers assistant special teams coach Matthew Harper before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

“It’s a guy named Matt Harper," stated McVay. "We'll call him ‘Harp’. He’s a guy that has some experience. He's got a bunch of NFL experience. He's been in places like Philadelphia and San Francisco. Ben has familiarity with him coaching against him and then knowing him. Matt Harper will be the guy.”

Harper has never worked with McVay before, but he's backed by Kotwica.

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.