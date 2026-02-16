Rams Aubrey Pleasant Concludes 2026 Interviewing Process
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. After four interviews for vacant defensive coordinator openings this offseason, it appears that the Los Angeles Rams have held on to Assistant Head Coach/ Passing Game Coordinator Aubrey Pleasant.
Pleasant, who is viewed as a potential successor to Chris Shula, will not be a defensive coordinator in 2026. Here's what happened.
Cleveland Browns
Entering Monday, only one defensive coordinator vacancy remained and that was for Todd Monken's Cleveland Browns.
According to NFL Insider Tom Pelissero, the Browns have hired former Robert Saleh understudy Mike Rutenberg.
The Browns are hiring Mike Rutenberg as their defensive coordinator, sources tell The Insiders," stated Pelissero. "A high-energy assistant, Rutenberg has trained under Robert Saleh and Jeff Ulbrich and most recently was the Falcons’ defensive pass game coordinator."
Pleasant was one of a variety of coaches brought in to interview for the position.
Los Angeles Chargers
Pleasant also interviewed for the Chargers' defensive coordinator opening after the Baltimore Ravens hired Jesse Minter to be their head coach. The Chargers decided to stay in-house, hiring Western Michigan's defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary.
O'Leary, a former Notre Dame assistant under Brian Kelly and Marcus Freeman, joined the Chargers in 2024 as a member of Jim Harbaugh's inaugural staff, operating as their safeties coach. Under his tutelage, Derwin James and Elijah Molden blossomed. Thus, the Chargers brought him back.
Las Vegas Raiders
Pleasant interviewed for the Raiders opening as former defensive coordinator Patrick Graham took the Pittsburgh Steelers' defensive coordinator job before the Raiders hired Klint Kubiak as head coach.
Kubiak would also make an in-house hire, promoting assistant Rob Leonard, who has a positive relationship with disgruntled superstar Maxx Crosby.
"Raiders are finalizing a deal to promote run game coordinator/defensive line coach Rob Leonard to defensive coordinator, per sources," stated ESPN's Adam Schefter. "Leonard worked closely last season with Pro Bowl DE Maxx Crosby, whose future in Las Vegas remains uncertain."
NFL Insider Ian Rapoport doubled-down on the Crosby connection is his report.
"With Maxx Crosby's future uncertain in Las Vegas, worth noting that the #Raiders hired the coach with whom he works directly," wrote Rapoport. "As one person noted, "The plot thickens."
Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals, who hired former Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur as head coach, would host Pleasant for a coordinator interview.
However, LaFleur decided to retain Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis in the same role. Rallis has been the Cardinals' defensive coordinator since 2023.
Brock Vierra, a UNLV graduate, is the Los Angeles Rams Beat Writer On Sports Illustrated. He also works as a college football reporter for our On Sports Illustrated team.