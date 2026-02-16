Rams Aubrey Pleasant Concludes 2026 Interviewing Process

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. After four interviews for vacant defensive coordinator openings this offseason, it appears that the Los Angeles Rams have held on to Assistant Head Coach/ Passing Game Coordinator Aubrey Pleasant.

Pleasant, who is viewed as a potential successor to Chris Shula, will not be a defensive coordinator in 2026. Here's what happened.

Cleveland Browns

Entering Monday, only one defensive coordinator vacancy remained and that was for Todd Monken's Cleveland Browns.

According to NFL Insider Tom Pelissero, the Browns have hired former Robert Saleh understudy Mike Rutenberg.

Nov 26, 2017; Glendale, AZ, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive assistant Mike Rutenberg against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Browns are hiring Mike Rutenberg as their defensive coordinator, sources tell The Insiders," stated Pelissero. "A high-energy assistant, Rutenberg has trained under Robert Saleh and Jeff Ulbrich and most recently was the Falcons’ defensive pass game coordinator."



Pleasant was one of a variety of coaches brought in to interview for the position.

Los Angeles Chargers

Pleasant also interviewed for the Chargers' defensive coordinator opening after the Baltimore Ravens hired Jesse Minter to be their head coach. The Chargers decided to stay in-house, hiring Western Michigan's defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary.

Notre Dame defensive backs coach Chris O'Leary during Notre Dame Fall Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Irish Athletics Center in South Bend, Indiana. | John Mersits / USA TODAY NETWORK

O'Leary, a former Notre Dame assistant under Brian Kelly and Marcus Freeman, joined the Chargers in 2024 as a member of Jim Harbaugh's inaugural staff, operating as their safeties coach. Under his tutelage, Derwin James and Elijah Molden blossomed. Thus, the Chargers brought him back.

Las Vegas Raiders

Pleasant interviewed for the Raiders opening as former defensive coordinator Patrick Graham took the Pittsburgh Steelers' defensive coordinator job before the Raiders hired Klint Kubiak as head coach.

Kubiak would also make an in-house hire, promoting assistant Rob Leonard, who has a positive relationship with disgruntled superstar Maxx Crosby.

"Raiders are finalizing a deal to promote run game coordinator/defensive line coach Rob Leonard to defensive coordinator, per sources," stated ESPN's Adam Schefter. "Leonard worked closely last season with Pro Bowl DE Maxx Crosby , whose future in Las Vegas remains uncertain."

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) leaves the field following a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport doubled-down on the Crosby connection is his report.

"With Maxx Crosby's future uncertain in Las Vegas, worth noting that the #Raiders hired the coach with whom he works directly," wrote Rapoport. "As one person noted, "The plot thickens."

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals, who hired former Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur as head coach, would host Pleasant for a coordinator interview.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

However, LaFleur decided to retain Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis in the same role. Rallis has been the Cardinals' defensive coordinator since 2023.

