Matthew Stafford's Big Day Makes Rams Franchise History
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. On Sunday, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was dealing as he put in a performance for the ages, dicing up their rival 49ers with a 280-yard, four touchdown outing.
Stafford's display set a new franchise mark.
Stafford Achieves Another Rams First
"In today's game, Matthew Stafford became the first QB in franchise history and seventh QB in NFL history to throw 4+ touchdowns in three regular season games," per the Rams PR Team.
Those three have been consecutive performances as the Rams offense has gone supernova since implementing their 13 personnel package. The three-tight-end set has put defenses on the back foot with Stafford finding both Davis Allen and Colby Parkinson for touchdowns on Sunday.
Stafford has 25 touchdowns this season, leading the NFL in that mark.
McVay Loves Stafford's Recent Form
Earlier in the week, Rams head coach Sean McVay was asked if this is among one of the best stretches he’s seen Stafford play.
“Think he's playing really well," stated McVay. "He's played a lot of really good football throughout the course of his career, but I think what I'm currently seeing is a guy that's in total command. That's not any different than what I've seen in previous years. Everybody makes a big deal about these numbers, but what I do think he's doing a great job of is he's not leaving the ball in harm's way either.
"Sometimes you might have low picks, you might have had some turnover worthy plays, he's been really great with that. I think he has full ownership on what's going on. Something as simple as getting the eligibles on the line of scrimmage on a third and two. Did you get a kick out of that one? He has a little edge to him, doesn't he? [Laughter] But he's been awesome. I think he's playing excellent football but there are a lot of instances that I could point to when he's played great football and that's why we're fortunate to have him leading the way.”
