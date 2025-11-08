Rams Sean McVay Dives Into Decision on New Kicker
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. After benching long snapper Alex Ward in place of Jake McQuaide, with McQuaide set to play his first game for the organization since the 2020 season, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay made the decision to start Harrison Mevis over Joshua Karty after a series of kicking problems.
McVay spoke about the decision on Friday.
McVay on Decision to Start Mevis
“There are a lot of layers to it," stated McVay. "I still do have a lot of confidence in [Kicker] Josh Karty. He's not going anywhere but based on some of the things that we tried to evaluate throughout the course of the week… those guys both did a really good job. I was really pleased and really impressed and proud of how Josh handled himself this week. I think he's got a really bright future. I think he's done a lot of really good things for us. All the things that went into it in terms of just ultimately in its simplest form, who do I think gives us the best chance to have successful outcomes particularly in that operation with the given factors on Sunday against the Niners?”
McVay Has Confidence in Mevis Despite His Inexperience
McVay was asked if he's concerned about Mevis making his first NFL appearance in a heated rivalry.
“I think he's handled himself well. He's kicked in a lot of big games when you go back to his career at Missouri. There are always those factors that come into it, but I think at the end of the day you have to have the clarity and the courage to be able to make the decisions that you think are best. This is what we think is the best way to be able to move forward. I think our team has handled the preparation the right way."
"This is something that we're continuously trying to be able to get our hands wrapped around. We've talked about this probably more than anything that I've ever had to talk about since I've been the head coach of the Rams, but there are a lot of things that go into it. I think what you do appreciate is that this is the greatest team sport that there is. There are 11 guys that affect and influence what you're trying to be able to get done. Then the opposing team is trying to affect you in the other way of not allowing you to be able to execute at the clip that you're trying to."
"We have familiarity and we know Jake. I can't say enough about how Alex and how Josh have handled this. What I'm not going to do is pigeonhole myself into anything other than this week. I think we always talk about being totally and completely present, taking things one day at a time and controlling what we can. Let's not get too far ahead of ourselves. Let's have a good Friday, a good Saturday, and then be ready to go. But those guys, I expect them to do well as it relates to Jake and Mevis and their roles on Sunday against an excellent opponent.”
