Matthew Stafford Talks Approach on Dealing With Rams' Offensive Injuries
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. On Sunday, in their prime time game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Los Angeles Rams look to solidify their position in the NFC West and the NFC against the current holders of the NFC South. In a contest that is expected to conjure emotions as well as hard-hitting, competitive football, the Rams are set to welcome home Baker Mayfield, nearly three years removed from the Thursday Night win that changed the trajectory of the franchise.
On top of that, the Rams are also set to honor franchise legend Aaron Donald with a bobble-head night. On Wednesday, Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, and Aaron Donald spoke about the upcoming event.
Watch Matthew Stafford's Press Conference Below
Last week, Stafford spoke regarding the success of his recent play as well as the numbers he's been putting up.
Q: Do you pay attention to the statistical achievements you're making as the weeks progress this season?
“No," stated Stafford. "I mean I obviously didn't know what was going on until people told me about it afterwards. In the middle of it, I’m just trying to play good ball. Obviously, the touchdowns have racked up the last few weeks but I’ve felt like I've been playing pretty good football for a while. I've had years where you feel like you’re playing good football and you look up at the end of the year and the stats may not tell the whole story of how you feel like you played."
"That goes both ways. There are times where I'm like, ‘Man, I didn't feel like I played that great,’ and you look up and it's like, ‘Okay, it was alright.’ I don't pay too much attention to those stats. I’m just doing everything I can to try to get us in the end zone. Luckily, that's been happening at a pretty good clip the last couple of games.”
Q: What is your reaction when told about the milestones you have reached?
“To be honest with you, I'm just moving on to the next week," stated Stafford. "The thing about the NFL is it doesn't wait around. It doesn't wait around. It doesn't feel good for you and it doesn't feel sorry for you. You just have to go out there and play the next week. I've learned that throughout my career on both ends of it, you just have to show up, do everything you can to prepare and go play confident football on Sunday.”
