Matthew Stafford Makes Rams History With Record-Setting Season

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Despite the struggles of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford in his last outing, his work throughout the season has put him at the top of the franchise's record book.

Stafford's Latest Honor

Due to his latest performance against the Atlanta Falcons, in which he threw two touchdowns, he has become the franchise record holder for most passing touchdowns in a single season.

" Matthew Stafford set a new single-season franchise record for passing TDs (42) on Monday night, surpassing the previous mark he set in 2021 (41), which was tied with Kurt Warner (1999)," stated the Rams PR Team.

Stafford has pretty much cemented himself as the greatest quarterback in franchise history. For a franchise that has had such legendary quarterbacks as Roman Gabriel and Kurt Warner, they haven't had a long-term legend since the merger and if Stafford plays in 2026, his six years will be among the longer quarterback stints in team history.

In the last five seasons, Stafford has won Super Bowl LVI and made the playoffs in four of those seasons. His work this season has him in the midst of an MVP year, while the Rams are set to have their best finish to a season since they won it all in 2021.

Stafford Continues to Bring Home the Awards

Stafford was also selected to his third Pro Bowl this season. He commented on the accolade last week.

“It's great," stated Stafford. "It's a great honor to get. Fans are involved, players are involved, coaches… whoever's involved is involved. I appreciate it. I play this game to try to play at a high level and get respect from the people that you do it with and play against. That part of it is really cool. Are there instances [where he’s felt overlooked]? In 2011, I thought I had a chance. I wasn't even close, so at that point I kind of reserved myself to just go play and have fun. Whatever happens, happens, but it is cool to be a part of it.”

Rams head coach Sean McVay shared his opinion on Stafford being named on only three occasions, despite consistent top-level production.

“Yes," stated McVay. "What's interesting is there are a lot of layers to the Pro Bowl stuff, but when you talk to the real football people, I don't think he's seen that way. I think he's seen as a guy that’s one of the best to ever do it. I think that's been very well acknowledged this year, but I think it's probably overdue. I think you guys have asked me a lot about the level that he's playing at, but I also think that's pretty consistent with what he's done. Sometimes the numbers can reflect really good play and sometimes they don't."

"I know this, since he got here in ‘21, he's elevated everybody that he's around. He's elevated the situations that he's a part of and every single time that he takes the field, our team has a belief because of him leading the way. I can't say enough good things about him. I'm really happy for him to be able to get some of that stuff. I think the best part about Matthew is that he has this great humility. Those aren't the things that move the needle. What he cares about is the respect of his teammates, his coaches and the people that he's playing against. I think when you talk to those who know, he has great respect and admiration for the way that he competes, the way he goes about it and what type of player he is.”

