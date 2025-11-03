Ram Digest

Matthew Stafford Gives Review of Dodgers' World Series Win

The Los Angeles Rams signal-caller gives the Los Angeles Dodgers and his close friend their flowers for their World Series victory.

Jared Feinberg

Sep 3, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) with his wife Kelly with their 4 daughters on the field prior to the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium. Stafford was at the game on Rams day. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Sep 3, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) with his wife Kelly with their 4 daughters on the field prior to the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium. Stafford was at the game on Rams day. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The last 24 hours for Southern California sports fans have been a wild ride. Not only did the Los Angeles Rams secure a blowout victory over the New Orleans Saints coming off their bye week, but the Los Angeles Dodgers secured back-to-back World Series championships after winning a decisive Game 7 in an all-time, extra-innings classic.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford is close to the end of the line, but is playing his best ball late into his career, similar to how his close friend, Dodgers star pitcher Clayton Kershaw, has done with his back-to-back championships as he retires from baseball this year. Stafford shared his comments on his friend's and the Dodgers victory in Toronto.

Stafford applauds Dodgers success

Stafford Rams
Nov 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Stafford and Kershaw will and are retiring from their respective sports as future Hall of Famers, with the Rams quarterback landing in Canton and the three-time Cy Young and World Series champion heading to a first-ballot journey to Cooperstown. Following Sunday's game, Stafford smiled gleefully when asked about the Dodgers and Kershaw securing another ring in his final game in Major League Baseball.

"I’m so happy for him, so proud of him. It's awesome. What a team," Stafford said. "A ton of pressure on them coming into the beginning of the season, and, man, that's not the easy thing to play with, you know, the entire season, and I thought they did a hell of a job."

Kershaw Dodger
Oct 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) reacts in the twelfth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game three of the 2025 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Stafford acknowledged the outstanding performance that Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto had as World Series MVP while mentioning the phenomenal plays from players up and down the lineup, including Miguel Rojas, who etched his name in baseball lore with his ninth-inning home run to send the game to extra innings.

"Yamamoto was unbelievable in the series, and really, their whole team had clutch performances from a bunch of different guys, and that's what it takes to win," Stafford said. "It was really cool. We were in the middle of the room last night, everybody watching, and when Rojas hit the dinger, we were all going crazy. We were pulling for them big time.

"It was fun to watch and that was the shortest team meeting before a game. We like ran up in the top of the tent, ran back down the bottom of the tent to see it, see it all go down. It was a lot of fun."

Kershaw Rams
Aug 13, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) watches the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Dallas Cowboys at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra for the latest news and updates from the Rams' Week 9 victory against the New Orleans Saints.

Please let us know your thoughts on the Rams and Dodgers victories when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
Jared Feinberg
JARED FEINBERG

Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft