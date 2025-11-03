Matthew Stafford Gives Review of Dodgers' World Series Win
The last 24 hours for Southern California sports fans have been a wild ride. Not only did the Los Angeles Rams secure a blowout victory over the New Orleans Saints coming off their bye week, but the Los Angeles Dodgers secured back-to-back World Series championships after winning a decisive Game 7 in an all-time, extra-innings classic.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford is close to the end of the line, but is playing his best ball late into his career, similar to how his close friend, Dodgers star pitcher Clayton Kershaw, has done with his back-to-back championships as he retires from baseball this year. Stafford shared his comments on his friend's and the Dodgers victory in Toronto.
Stafford applauds Dodgers success
Stafford and Kershaw will and are retiring from their respective sports as future Hall of Famers, with the Rams quarterback landing in Canton and the three-time Cy Young and World Series champion heading to a first-ballot journey to Cooperstown. Following Sunday's game, Stafford smiled gleefully when asked about the Dodgers and Kershaw securing another ring in his final game in Major League Baseball.
"I’m so happy for him, so proud of him. It's awesome. What a team," Stafford said. "A ton of pressure on them coming into the beginning of the season, and, man, that's not the easy thing to play with, you know, the entire season, and I thought they did a hell of a job."
Stafford acknowledged the outstanding performance that Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto had as World Series MVP while mentioning the phenomenal plays from players up and down the lineup, including Miguel Rojas, who etched his name in baseball lore with his ninth-inning home run to send the game to extra innings.
"Yamamoto was unbelievable in the series, and really, their whole team had clutch performances from a bunch of different guys, and that's what it takes to win," Stafford said. "It was really cool. We were in the middle of the room last night, everybody watching, and when Rojas hit the dinger, we were all going crazy. We were pulling for them big time.
"It was fun to watch and that was the shortest team meeting before a game. We like ran up in the top of the tent, ran back down the bottom of the tent to see it, see it all go down. It was a lot of fun."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra for the latest news and updates from the Rams' Week 9 victory against the New Orleans Saints.
Please let us know your thoughts on the Rams and Dodgers victories when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.