Rams' Path to Potential Championship Restarts vs. Saints
Well-rested and prepared are the Los Angeles Rams, who are set to come off their bye week with a home matchup against the New Orleans Saints in a battle between one of the NFC's best and worst squads in the conference.
Los Angeles's final 10 games of the season will feature several quality opponents that will test their resolve as a team, especially in a tough NFC West that could feature three postseason teams. However, the Rams have displayed throughout the regular season that they are capable of not only making a deep run in the postseason but also have a chance at playing in February for a Super Bowl championship.
Rams have shown to be built for a championship
The team hopes to see owner Stan Kroenke raise the Lombardi Trophy in less than 100 days. They could get to that point because of continuity in key phases, excellent quarterback play by Matthew Stafford, and a top defense that is the lowest-paid in football, with many young and interim pieces at key positions.
"I think they're rushing as one," head coach Sean McVay said on the Rams pass rush. "I think they understand the intent of what we're trying to get done. I think the best part about it is they're earning the right to get into those spots.
"You have to be efficient on early downs to be able to present some of the different things that [defensive coordinator] Chris [Shula], our coaching staff, and then ultimately our guys are being able to bring to life."
Spending time with family and resetting during the bye week was important for the Rams roster, including Stafford and wide receiver Davante Adams. That time to rest before the final tough stretch of the regular season can mean more to a team than some are led to believe.
"It lets a lot more things accumulate on the body before you get a little bit of break to separate the two," Adams said. "Definitely as you go along, especially if you've had some unfortunate bye weeks in the past, I think times like this, you appreciate it for sure."
Having a first-place schedule can put strain on a team like the Rams, but McVay and his group have been here before, especially in the first several years of his tenure in Los Angeles. There is a profound understanding of consistency, togetherness, an established culture, and quality football brands that have allowed the Rams to become a perennial contender each year, despite some resets.
Expectations changed in the offseason after almost knocking off last year's eventual world champions deep in the postseason. The Rams have young, high-ceiling players at key positions and can deploy exemplary draft capital for the first time in years, putting a winning organization in a position to maintain that hold for years to come.
The formula for success in Los Angeles with this roster set up is nearing completion, and what is already have is terrific. This is a well-positioned team ready to make its push for a second Lombardi Trophy in four years, and no one should be surprised if they get to that point.
