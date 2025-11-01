Rams vs. Saints: Three Key Matchups For Week 9
The Los Angeles Rams are looking forward to returning to action this weekend as they host the one-win New Orleans Saints. Los Angeles is coming off a two-game winning streak where they have outscored their opponents 52-10. They'll look to add to that margin against New Orleans on Sunday.
The Saints, however, have shown themselves to be a competitive team that will give quality teams a run for their money with a sufficient run defense. If the Rams are to win this game comfortably, they'll need to succeed in these key matchups. Let's take a closer look at these battles.
Rams run game vs. Saints run defense
The Rams have struggled to produce a consistent run game in 2025 with Kyren Williams and Blake Corum. Williams is coming off back-to-back 1,100-yard seasons, and Corum is expected to see an increased role in the coming weeks, but they'll have to find their consistency against a Saints defense that has only allowed four yards per attempt and is 12th in yards after contact per attempt allowed.
Linebacker Pete Werner, linebacker Demario Davis, EDGE rusher Carl Granderson, interior defensive lineman Bryan Breese, and pass rusher Chase Young have been solid to above-average this season. The Rams' offensive line will need better push and movement generation up front to succeed in the run game. If they do, Los Angeles could run away with this game.
Rams offenisve line vs. Rams pass rush
Los Angeles has had some inconsistencies in the trenches this season, but that play has stabilized in recent games. They'll need to stay that way against the likes of Granderson, Breese, Young, and veteran Cam Jordan. According to NFL Pro, the Saints have on 33.1% of opposing dropbacks, which is the ninth-highest in the sport.
However, the Saints will be facing an offensive line that, overall, has been steady in pass protection for the majority of the season, with the fifth-lowest pressure rate allowed in the NFL at 32.9 percent. There might be some favorable matchups individually for New Orleans, but the Rams as a cohesive group will be one of their bigger challenges.
Rams secondary vs. Saints wide receivers
The Rams will be without cornerback Darious Williams this weekend with a shoulder injury, meaning newly acquired cornerback Roger McCreary will see action in Chris Shula's defense right away. The matchup he faces is against a strong wide receiver duo of Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed.
Los Angeles' biggest weakness in the secondary is at cornerback, and it has lacked an elite talent at the position since Jalen Ramsey was traded to the Miami Dolphins. The Rams will need Emmanuel Forbes, Cobie Durant, and McCreary to step up on the perimeter in Williams' absence. Keeping Olave and Shaheed at bay could force rookie Tyler Shough into bad decisions in his first career start.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra for the latest news and analysis on everything Rams football this season and throughout the weekend.
Please let us know your thoughts on Sunday's game when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.