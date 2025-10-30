Rams Matthew Stafford Shares Personal Dodger Game Three Story
On Monday, the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Toronto Blue Jays in game three of the 2025 World Series, concluding one of the most remarkable games in MLB history. Los Angeles Ramsquarterback Matthew Stafford was in attendance, but due to his duties as a dad, he not only missed Freddie Freeman's game-winning walk-off homer in the bottom of the 18th inning, he would also miss Clayton Kershaw's final appearance at Dodger Stadium.
Kershaw, a known life-long friend of Stafford, is set to retire after the series. In the top of the twelvth, Kershaw entered the game with the score tied at five all. With bases loaded and two outs, Kershaw was able to force the groundball out that would eventually set up their win.
Stafford on Game Three
Stafford was asked if he stayed for the entire game.
“I did not," stated Stafford. "I gave it my best effort, but I knew I was going to have to get up and get some kids ready for school the next day. I left after 10 [innings] I think, went and had dinner, drove all the way home, got ready for bed, got in my bed and the game was still on. I did watch the entire thing. I was glued to a phone or a TV. Good dub. That was wild.”
The Killer Edge
Stafford was also asked about the shared clutch trait players like him and Freeman have and how it separates players like him compared to others.
“I don't know," stated Stafford. "I don't know Freddie all that well, I know him decently. But I feel like he's the kind of guy that embraces those moments, wants that moment. He surely doesn't want to be sitting in the on-deck circle and hoping the guy in front of him or behind him does it. He seems to have had that attitude his whole career. He's been fun to watch, man. It was awesome being there. The first time he stepped up to home plate everybody in the stadium is chanting his name. It's awesome what he's been able to do for this city and for that team."
"I'm a big fan. I think just wanting and embracing that moment, not shying away from it and not shying away from the fact that failure is an option too. You have to go out there and shoot your shot. I think he had chances earlier in the game probably to get a base hit and end it with guys in scoring position and it didn't happen. Okay, well I have to trust myself the next time I go up there and he did a hell of a job. It was fun to watch. I think that's the biggest thing. You can't be afraid to go out there and fail and you have to trust yourself.”
