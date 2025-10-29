Rams Practice Report: First Look at Roger McCreary
The Los Angeles Rams got back to work on Wednesday as they prepare to play the New Orleans Saints in week nine action.
Roger McCreary
McCreary, the Rams' new cornerback, held his first practice in front of the media. Due to team rules, reporters were only allowed to view McCreary's work in a limited capacity but from initial looks, if there's a vision from both sides, the talent is there, the work ethic is evident, and this could become something beneficial in the long run.
While McCreary only has the rest of this season left on his deal, his first years in Tennessee have given him more than enough adversity to handle so he'll assimilate into the team just fine. From a skill perspective, his athletic ability has the makings of a premier defensive back who can play both inside and outside.
He has smooth feet, solid change of direction, and I love his stride. He is able to cover ground quite quickly. However, the trait that shocked was his jumping ability. Not only does he make his jumps looks effortless, he lands well and is able to propel his body into air for some time. If his timing is as good as it appears, opposing quarterbacks will struggle to properly place the football out of McCreary's reach.
Jackson and Avila
If both Alaric Jackson and Steve Avila are able to stay healthy, there is no reason the offensive line should yield the line of scrimmage. Watching both men work and then work off of each other excites the pallet for those who love strong rushing attacks and despite having only 472 rushing yards through seven game, there's no reason (besides health) for Kyren Williams to not record his third straight 1,000 yard season.
The Pass Catchers
Not too much to report but with Tutu Atwell headed to injured reserve, both Jordan Whittington and Konata Mumpfield stepped up in their work. Xavier Smith is solid as always but when it comes to being that WR3 threat, both men are competing for extended play time and if they keep running routes with the same precision and intensity as shown on Wednesday, they'll make names for themselves come the month of November.
